Appeal over refusal for decking and steps to Louth beach refused by An Bord Pleanála

A man has lost an appeal against Louth County Council’s refusal to grant him retention permission for decking and steps leading to the beach at an existing dwelling in Castlebellingham.

Edward McCloskey had applied to the local authority for retention permission for the construction of an amenity deck structure including below-deck storage area, landing and steps to the beach, at Seabank, Castlebellingham.

The council refused permission on the grounds that ‘having regard to the location of the development to be retained along the coastline within a European site, the visual prominence of the development in an area designated as high amenity value, potential for disturbance to protected species by way of noise, light overspill and intrusion into the designated site, and the undesirable precedent that this development would set it is considered that the development is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

Also, the planning authority was not satisfied that the development would not impact this protected site by reason of disturbance and through potential future erosion.

‘Further protected species, Numenius Arquata, as set out in Annex II of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC were noted in the vicinity of the site at the time of inspection and the planning authority is not satisfied that the development would not impact on the range and intensity of use of the areas used by these protected species for feeding or foraging immediately adjacent to the SPA.’

A third reason for refusal was Policy ENV 50 of the Louth County Development Plan, 2021-2027, which requires that all proposed developments within 100m of the coastline of Louth, outside the main settlements (Levels 1-4) submit a Coastal Erosion Assessment Report.

‘New developments will be prohibited, unless it can be objectively established based on the best scientific information at the time of the application, that the likelihood of erosion at a specific location is minimal taking into account, inter alia, any impacts.

‘In the absence of a Coastal Erosion Assessment and when considering existing erosion that is evident on site, it is not possible to determine the full implications of this development upon the integrity of the surrounding coastline.’

Mr McCloskey appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

He argued that the works the subject of this appeal were undertaken in 2021 and replaced the original wooden structure with a more robust concrete structure which was designed in accordance with BS800710 to ensure climate resilience and robustness against erosion.

‘The steps to the beach are cast into a full height reinforced concrete wall and unlike the previous structure, place no load on the beach surface.

‘The structure to be retained is considered to be sited appropriately on a previously developed site and is designed and landscaped to the highest standards and therefore does not detract from the visual amenity of the area.’

It was also submitted that the prolonged use of the decking structure would be greatest during the summer months, outside the period when there is intensive use of the SPA/SAC by its designation species.

‘The development does note impact on the gabion wall and does not rely on it in any way for support. A Coastal Erosion Assessment (CEA) concludes that the development to be retained will have a negligible impact on coastal erosion at this location or elsewhere.’

A report by an inspector from An Bord Pleanála stated that a c. 1.35m high frameless glass balustrade bounds the northern, southern and eastern side of the existing deck area.

‘It is evident that that existing decking area cantilevers above the existing stone gabion wall and the edge of the existing beach.’

The inspector recommended that the planning application be refused.

The Board decided to refuse permission, generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

‘Having regard to the cantilevered form of the structure to be retained, its overall siting relative to the adjacent coastline and its elevated position relative to the existing garden embankment and gabion wall, the Board considers the proposal to be contrary to Policy Objective ENV 56 of the Louth County Development Plan, 2021-2027 which seeks ‘To protect the special character of the coast by preventing inappropriate development, particularly on the seaward side of coastal roads’.

‘In addition, the proposal does not accord with Policy Objective ENV 57 of the Louth County Development Plan, 2021-2027, which has an objective ‘To strictly control the nature and pattern of development within coastal areas and ensure that it is designed and landscaped to the highest standards and sited appropriately so as not to detract from the visual amenity of the area.

‘The existing structure is visually pronounced and is considered to detract from the overall visual amenity of what is a relatively unspoilt section of the coastline.

‘The retention of the subject development in its current form would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

The Board also noted the inspector’s observation regarding the apparent encroachment of the boundary of the site into the adjacent beach area in the context of requirements for any modified proposal.