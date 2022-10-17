‘Anti social behaviour is the bane of new developments like this’ Louth council hears

Louth County Council have “no role” in tackling the anti social behaviour which has plagued Dundalk apartment complex Halliday Mills, councillors heard at the October monthly meeting.

Cllr. Kevin Meenan told the meeting that he was formally proposing a meeting be held “involving all stakeholders” including residents of Halliday Mills, Co-Operative Housing Ireland (CHI) and staff from Louth County Council.

He called for a “multi agency approach” to addressing the problems residents have been facing. The proposal was seconded by Cllr. Maeve Yore.

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly added that these were “matters for Co-Operative Housing Ireland” but added that Louth County Council “ continue to engage with CHI on a daily basis, but the maintenance and management is their responsibility. Louth County Council does not have a role.”

He said that gardai have been working closely with the housing body, and there were a number of evictions, but added that these people end up back with Louth County Council’s homeless section.”

Cllr. Meenan added that he felt “it would not do any harm” for the local authority to attend a meeting.”

Chief Executive Joan Martin told councillors that the local authority “would not be considered as stakeholders” as the complex is owned, managed and operated by CHI.

It would not, she added “be appropriate” for staff from Louth County Council to attend a meeting.

"We have no role in this. it is not our building and it would be entirely inappropriate for us to attend. The lines of responsibility are very clear.”

Cllr. Meenan argued that Louth County Council are allocating tenants, saying “there would be more damage done not going to a meeting.”

Cllr. Maeve Yore said the council “had a duty of care” to tenants, but heard that the duty lies with CHI for those who are living in Halliday Mills.

The vetting of tenants being allocated to units in the complex was also raised by members.

The Director of Housing said there were “tenancy agreements in place which have already been used to full effect.”

Cllr. Meenan said he accepted that the complex was not Louth County Council’s responsibility, but added “we do have a role” and said he would go ahead with organising a meeting with residents.

Cllr. Emma Coffey said that Halliday Mills is a “state of the art” building, and a small number of people had been causing problems there. But she added that they were entitled to due process, and that took time.

"Anti social behaviour is the bane of new developments like this. I have the greatest of sympathy for people living there,” but added that Louth County Council did not have a role, as the complex was managed by Co-operative Housing Ireland.