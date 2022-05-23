Anti- social behaviour cases involve ‘same people time and time again’

The number of anti social behaviour cases reported in the Dundalk Municipal District area was raised at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr. Edel Corrigan noted that the latest report had shown 15 cases in the local area, with 10 ongoing cases.

She asked if there were any particular areas with issues, and if there was a council strategy for alleviating these problems going forward, “rather than just being reactive.”

Director of Service, Paddy Donnelly said that “in a lot of cases it is the same individuals involved time and time again.”

He added that the local authority have a very active tenant engagement scheme, and they have good links with gardai, which helps if issues arise.

Problems can include “not getting on neighbours” and can also arise from individuals “not meeting the terms of their tenancy agreements.”

He said the numbers of people involved have remained small.

There were 37 overall cases in the county, with 22 ongoing, and nine completed.