Anthony’s stalled road trip raises €1,000 for two local charities

A number of charities in the Boyne Valley have benefitted from the extraordinary generosity of the Mythical Ireland Community who dug deep to help out Mythical Ireland founder Anthony Murphy.

Anthony, along with Tom King, representing that global Mythical Ireland Community, presented a cheque for €500 to Drogheda Homeless Aid and another cheque for €500 to Drogheda Dolls for their campaign to raise funds for four charities.

However, there is a twist in this tale! The money was raised after Tom King (An Gobha, a traditional blacksmith from Slane who makes jewellery and other items for sale to people around the world) organised an impromptu fundraiser after Anthony got stranded with some of his family when his car broke down on the Hallowe'en Bank Holiday Monday when they were en route for a short break in Cork.

Tom wanted to help Anthony to defray the costs of booking a hotel, having his car towed to a garage and getting it repaired, after Anthony and family became stranded in Cashel in Co. Tipperary. They eventually reached their destination near Kinsale, Co. Cork, 25 hours after leaving their home in Drogheda – a journey that should only have taken four hours!

So Tom organised a GoFundMe page called "Let's get Anthony home!!" The target was set at €500 but after a day it had been exceeded, so Tom raised the target to €800, but then €1,000 was raised.

However, Anthony felt that there were people in much greater need, especially at this time of year, and he came up with the idea of donating the money to charity. He spoke to Tom and members of the Facebook community and there seemed to be broad support for the gesture.

It was decided that the money would be donated to Drogheda Homeless Aid and Drogheda Dolls. The latter are raising money for Palliative Care Louth, SOSAD (a suicide awareness charity founded in Drogheda), the Drogheda Animal Rescue Centre and the St. Nicholas GFC new ladies building appeal.

Last Tuesday, Tom and Anthony formally presented the proceeds of the GoFundMe campaign to representatives of the local charities.

A cheque for €500 was presented to Drogheda Homeless Aid Manager Tracey McAuley and Deputy Manager Mihaela Balan. A second cheque for €500 was then presented to Drogheda Dolls representatives Ann O'Brien, Ethna Doggett and Angie McGovern at the recently opened Dolls House, which is a drop-in centre for local women.

The GoFundMe campaign is still open, and at the time of writing has reached €1,220. All additional monies raised above €1,000 will be donated to Drogheda Homeless Aid and Drogheda Dolls.

If you would like to make a contribution, please give anything you can at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fgrsw9-lets-get-anthony-home.