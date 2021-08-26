Louth

Another drop in number of Louth people getting PUP

PUP payments have fallen in Louth.

Margaret Roddy

Just over a hundred people in Louth have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment accounts in the week up to August 24th, according to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection.

There were 4,416 people in Louth getting the payment last week, down from 4,517 the previous week.  At the peak of the pandemic payment in 2021, there were 14,351 people in Louth getting the payment compared with 16,983 at the 2020 peak on May 4 2020.

Nationally, the number of PUP recipients has fallen below 150,000 for the first time.

“The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is at its lowest level since the introduction of the support,”  Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said.

“We are seeing week-by-week reductions in the number of people receiving the PUP – reflecting the steady progress we are making in rolling out the vaccination programme and the continued re-opening of the economy.”

September sees changes to the rate of the pandemic unemployment payments, with the top three rates being reduced by  €50.. The maximum weekly rate of €350 will reduce to €300. The current rate of €300 will reduce to €250 and the current rate of €250 will reduce to €203. The new payment rates will be reflected in payments received later in September.

People on the €203 PUP rate will transition to standard jobseekers terms. People who are receiving this rate of payment will be advised in the coming weeks on their options regarding standard Jobseekers’ payments i.e. Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance. Payment of PUP will continue while jobseeker claims are being processed.

Two further phases of rate changes are scheduled to take place from  November 16th  2021 and  February 8th  2022. As PUP recipients go on to the €203 rate in each phase, they will be transitioned to standard jobseeker terms.

