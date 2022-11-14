Another chance to save lives with new defibrillator at Augustinian’s

The new AED unit at the Augustinian Church in Shop Street could save lives in Drogheda Town Centre.

Some of the people at the launch of the new defibrillator at the Augustinian Church, including Voices of the St. Augustine's Adrienne Collins, Maureen Morgan, David Bradley, Bridget Chukwurah, PJ Collin gardai Eric and Antoinette, and of course Fr.Stephen Shields and his little companion Grace the puppy.

A very special occasion was held at St Augustine's Church, Shop Street, Drogheda, Louth after 1.15pm mass on Sunday, as East Meath Defibrillator Unit launched their new town centre AED unit on the exterior wall of the church.

More lives could be saved in our community with this latest free facility, which was warmly welcomed by the Adrienne Collins, who is the secretary of the Voice of St Augustan.

"It was decided at one of our committee meetings that a defibrillator would be a vital necessity here on Shop Street, near to the church. Hopefully we’d never need it but God forbid, if someone got injured or took ill, it would be right here to save someone’s life,” explains Adrienne. “We are very grateful to East Meath Defibrillator Unit and they are going to give training to all our members, and to businesses in Shop Street.”

Volunteer and organiser Jim Shields says it is great to see another of their AED units for use by the public to potentially save lives.

"Our special thanks goes out to firstly the Augustinian Church, PJ Collins and its committee also all the parishioners for coming on board to see a positive impact be made in the event of an emergency. The Voices of the St. Augustine Adrienne Collins, Maureen Morgan, David Bradley, Bridget Chukwurah, PJ Collins, Fr. Colm, Fr.Stephen Shields and his little companion Grace the puppy,” says Jim.

“We will now be tasked with providing demonstrations to the immediate locality and for anyone else interested we can be messaged through our facebook page to express interest.”

Jim and the team also want to thank Cllr James Byrne and Deputy Fergus O'Dowd TD for continued assistance and support, to local Drogheda Gardai Eric and Antoinette from the community policing team, to suppliers Brendan, Ian and the team at Firstaidshop.ie and Emmett, Barry, and the team from Assist Electrical Services Ltd for another installation.

“I also can’t forget our amazing team of volunteers who are so dedicated to improving the chain of survival and having as many of these locations up is a crucial chain in that link,” he adds.

Remember in the event of an emergency always dial 999.

This brings to 23 the number of free AED units installed by East Meath & Louth Defibrillator Unit. The locations are:

1. The Lime Kiln, Julianstown A92 PP23

2. Julianstown Community Centre,Sandyhall Road Co Meath, A92 D250

3. Grangerath. Colpe Cross Co. Meath (First main entrance beside Shopping Centre

4.Harry's Centra Mornington Co Meath A92 D9RP (Below Texaco sign)

5. Tresses & Talons 1 The Square, Bettystown Co Meath

At Main Entrance (Previously Pats Centra Bettystown)

6.Dolphin’s Creche, 2 The Walk, Inse Bay Co Meath

A92 HY59

7.Alverno House, Laytown Co Meath A92 PH49 (At main front door entrance to Public House).

8. Community Centre, The Old Red Brick School, Donacarney Co Meath. A92 R927

9. Deepforde estate, Dublin Road , Drogheda A92 E3VC.(Left hand side wall passed the two entrance pillars.

10. McDonagh's Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co Meath A92 H588

(Entrance to office on wall).

11. The Black Bull. Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 EPM2. (Old style Telephone Box outside.)

12. Centra Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 YVOC ( At entrance to store).

13. Joe's Takeaway, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 WN30 (Outside wall).

14. Centra Big St Termonfeckin Co Louth, A92 EY64. (Entrance to shop).

15. St. Feckin’s GAA clubhouse, Beaulieu A92 ET95. (Right side of clubhouse).

16. NEW: Augustinian Church, Shop Street, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 A8PN (Front wall of Church).

17. Wolfe Tones GAA, Platin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 DP02 (Clubhouse facing pitch)

18. McGrane’s Food Store, Sandpit Termonfeckin, Co Louth. A92 F510 (Front of shop).

19. St Bride’s GAA, Pairc An Chuinnigh, Mill Park, Knockbridge Dundalk, Co Louth, A91 Y436

(Front gates to club).

20. Drogheda Garda Station, Fr. Connolly Way, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 P704.

(At Public Office, Main Entrance).

21. Tarstone, Dean Hill, Hayes, Navan, Co Meath, C15 P9X9. (Outside on wall to the left).

22. Assist Electrical Unit 11c, Newgrange Business Park, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth., A92 RX65. (Front entrance on wall).

23.Moran’s Public House, Church Road, Mornington, Co Meath A92 RK24. (At entrance, roadside view).

For more information about getting a defibrillator at your business or clubhouse, or training on its use free of charge, contact Jim Shields on 083 830 2414 or email: Emdu2019@hotmail.com.