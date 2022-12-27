Louth

Annual Termonfeckin GOAL mile in pictures

Joanne, Evan and John Thornton doing the GOAL mile at the Feckins GFC. Expand
John Oâ€™Connell, Josh Toole and Neal Hodgins doing the GOAL mile at the Feckins GFC. Expand
At the GOAL mile in Termonfeckin were Colm, Siobhan and Myles Hackett. Expand
Nora Conaghy and Joe Sayers doing the GOAL mile at the Feckins GFC. Expand
Gary and Sylvia McCann at the GOAL mile. Expand
Michelle Hally, Alison Comyn and Edel Sayers at the GOAL mile on St. Stephen&rsquo;s Day. Expand
The Smith family doing the GOAL mile. Expand
Orlaith, Helen, Fran and Sean Hodgins with Ruth Lennon. Expand
Adrian and Sharon Hanna with Tom and Noelle Flynn. Expand
Colin Leonard and Roisin McGeough at the GOAL mile in Termonfeckin. Expand
At the GOAL mile in Termonfeckin were Peter and Ella McManus, David Teeling, Holly Teeling and Michelle McEneaney Expand
James and Colin Griffin doing the GOAL mile at the Feckins GFC. Expand
Eillen McCullough and Jo Mooney at the GOAL mile. Expand
David, Eimear and Mary Thornton taking part in the GOAL mile. Expand

Alison Comyn

There can be no greater sight for the organisers of the annual Termonfeckin Goal Mile than to wake up on St Stephen’s morning and see golden sunlight streaming through the windows!

The 14th annual gathering at the Fechin’s GAA pitch made a triumphant return to normality, even if the hundreds who took part did seem to be cutting it very fine for the 11am kick off!

At five minutes to the hour, cars streamed in the gates, and seasoned elite runners joined families with buggies, eager to break personal bests or walk off Christmas excess, whilst also raising funds for the charity Goal.

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall welcomed the participants, noting she wasn’t even in politics when she organised the first event back in 2008.

"I never would have thought it would have grown from the handful of people who did it the first year to the popular annual event, so thank you to all of your for making the effort today,” she said.

"I want to also say a huge thank you to the committee here at the Fechin’s for allowing us to use the pitch once again.”

Drogheda Independent journalist Alison Comyn once again launched the run, appealing for people to dig deep and be generous with donations for the worthy cause.

