Annual Dundalk Famine graveyard service of remembrance to take place

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard annual service of remembrance will take place at Killally Famine Graveyard on August 7th at 5pm.

The Famine Graveyard is one of the most important historical sites in Dundalk and in County Louth since it was restored over the past number of years by a group of Volunteers in the local area.

Located on the Ardee Road, it is the resting place for over 4,000 souls who died between 1850 and 1955 with one witnessing a burial in the graveyard in the 1950s.

Most burials came from the local workhouse located on Hilltop on the Ardee Road which was eventually knocked down many years ago. There are no headstones in the graveyard but only some small marker stones marking the mass graves where white crosses stand still marking the graves in this graveyard.

Over the years, the graveyard became neglected once the graveyard was closed with vegetation destroying the walls that surrounded the graveyard. Over the past 20 years they have restored the graveyard walls and the grass surface.

The committee has ensured that a memorial service takes place annually and hopefully over the years access to the site, which is difficult enough, can be improved with better surfaces and signage.

Access this graveyard via A91E76N or from Mccardles Brewery on the Ardee Road or via the laneway across from Mount Hamilton Hoarding.