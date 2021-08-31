Louth

‘Annagassan has lost a true star’ – Vincent ‘Vincie’ Boyle laid to rest

Community mourns death of popular fisherman

The late Vincie Boyle Expand

Louth

Alison Comyn

‘Vincie lived for the sea and the sea took him home to God…’

Just one of the hundreds of tributes to popular fisherman Vincent ‘Vincie’ Boyle who was laid to rest in Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran.

As another friend commented; ‘Annagassan has lost a true star’.

