‘Annagassan has lost a true star’ – Vincent ‘Vincie’ Boyle laid to rest

‘Vincie lived for the sea and the sea took him home to God…’

Just one of the hundreds of tributes to popular fisherman Vincent ‘Vincie’ Boyle who was laid to rest in Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran.

As another friend commented; ‘Annagassan has lost a true star’.

Vincie of An Rian, Annagassan, Dunleer, was 75, and was involved in a tragic incident on Thursday August 26th, where he was found unresponsive in the water at Annagassan Harbour.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Vincie sadly passed away the following day at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family.

His loyal community lined the streets en route to the church to pay homage to the popular man, who was taken too soon.

His maritime passions were represented by the gifts which were left on the altar of the small church before mass began; his rod, some fishing net and his hat, along with a pigeon, as he loved to race them locally.

"The shock, sadness, sense of loss and emptiness that death brings at the death of our loved ones is difficult to put into words,” said Fr..

‘Vincie was a great husband to Mary. a great father and grandad, and was well loved by all his grandchildren”.

He was described as ‘a gentleman; kind, hardworking, well-loved by one and all in the village’.

"He was a great character and loved the craic,” he added. “He loved the sea, and cherished his boats, which he repaired himself, and as a fishermen all his life, loved the sea and to fish.”

Vincie was married to Mary for 53 years, and was a loving father to Sylvia, Michelle, Elaine (Australia), Pamela and Michael.

Predeceased by his parents Theresa and Tom and son Andrew, Vincie is also mourned by his brother Tossie, sister Linda (Smyth), sons-in-law Barry, Matt and Paul, brother-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Craig, Aaron, Dearbhla, Chloe, Haidan, Cillian, Jack, Amy, Makayla, Leah, Tomas and Grace, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

His sense of mischief was painted in broad strokes by Vincie’s close pal Tommy, who spoke in fond terms of his time spent fishing with him and their friend Gerry.

These ‘Three Men in a Boat’ whiled away many a day fishing for salmon, mackeral and lobster.

"I only really got to know Vincie when we moved to Annagassan 11 years ago, when there was plenty of salmon on the Boyne,” he said, also holding back tears. “The craic and banter when we were out together was brilliant, and I spent many hours on the bench listening to his stories, mostly about fishing.”

The love for this man of simple pleasures was summed up in the words of the poem Gone Fishin’ by Delmar Pepper, which Vincie’s daughter struggled to read, as he voice cracked with emotion.

“To all of those that think of me,

Be happy as I go out to sea.

If others wonder why I'm missin'

Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'.”

He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.