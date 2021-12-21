Angry residents to appeal ‘seven-storey carbuncle’ in George’s St

A Go Fund Me page has been established to pay for an appeal against Louth County Council’s decision to grant permission for a seven-storey block of apartments in George’s Street.

Angry residents of Trinity Gardens in Drogheda are planning to lodge a costly appeal to an Bord Pleanala against the 57 ‘Build to Rent’ apartments at George’s Street, with the block ranging in height from three to seven storeys high.

Permission was granted to Urban Life Ltd by council planners to build the high rise building at the entrance to the estate and residents of the small, mature development at Trinity Gardens have fought the plan at every attempt, saying they are undeterred in their determination with this latest blow.

“It is with deep disappointment and a sense of absolute rage that we learn that the proposal by Urban Life to impose this monstrosity at the entrance to Trinity Gardens has been given the go ahead by Louth County Council,” said Dom Gradwell for the Residents Association at Trinity Gardens

“It’s seems that Urban Life, with the full support of the council planning officials, are hell bent on destroying the skyline of our beautiful, medieval town as they add a seven-storey carbuncle in Trinity Gardens to the high rise glass monstrosity they have already begun to build beside the river at Mill Lane”.

The plan involves the demolition of part of the historic entrance to Trinity Gardens despite the fact that it has only just been added by the Louth County Council to their list of protected structures.

The committee thanked the many who have supported them in this battle so far, in particular the elected members of Louth County Council who have been ‘incredibly helpful and supportive to the cause’.

“It is regrettable that the paid officials in County Hall do not share the same belief in retaining the integrity of the heritage of our town,” added Dom.

“The Residents Committee have made the decision to investigate the possibility of appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála; this will be a costly process so we will be using all means available including a Go Fund Me page with a €5,000 target, to generate the funds to cover the costs.

Go Fund Me “Appropriate Development for Swan Yard Site” https://www.gofundme.com/f/p79v4a-appropriate-development-for-swan-yard-site?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.