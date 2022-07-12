Anger that closure of Navan ED proceeding despite local warning

The Cathaoirleach of the Save Navan Hospital Campaign Peadar Tóibin TD says he is shocked to learn that HSE management is meeting with staff representatives in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, to brief them on the on going plans to close Navan A&E.

This comes after 23 Consultants from Drogheda’s Our Lady of Lourdes hospital penned a letter to the Minister to say closure would be ‘dangerous to life and health’.

Hospital data also shows that eight times the number of patients will travel to Drogheda ED than the HSE plans first indicated.

The Minister said there needs to be a review of capacity in Drogheds before any decision is made, however that review is not yet complete.

“This is incredible. The democratically elected Minister for Health has told the HSE to pause the closure of the A&E in Navan due in large part to medic concerns about the lack of capacity in Drogheda and yet in complete disregard for the democratic process in this country the HSE management are meeting with staff reps to continue the process of closure”. says Deputy Tobin. “Individual managers need to think about what they are doing. It is deeply undemocratic what’s happening. Are they a law unto themselves? Are they immune to the democratic authority of this republic? I am calling on the Minister for Health to investigate the actions of individual mangers if they continue to operate contrary to the decision of the Minister”.

The Minister has also been asked to review what services are necessary in Navan hospital to ensure that the A&E can remain open and operate safely.

"I have been told that this is not happening at all. If the decision on the future of Navan A&E is to be based on science and best patient outcome, it is paramount that this review happens,” added the Aonut leader. “There is an incredible absence of Ministerial authority. There is an inversion of the democratic process. The government needs to listen to the thousands of people in Meath took to the streets on Saturday and protect our health service”.