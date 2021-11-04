Anger at beach bonfire fallout

Residents of Clogherhead have once again been left with the fallout of the now annual bonfire on their local strand.

Despite the best efforts of some to alert Louth County Council to the stockpiling of wood and pallets for the fire, they say they have once again been let down that a repeat of previous years’ disasters wasn’t prevented.

“Here we are once again, with three days of this wreckage left on our beautiful Blue Flag Beach; an eyesore on an otherwise magnificent view” one angry resident told the Drogheda Independent.

“Not only that, it is a danger to both marine life and humans who use the beach for many recreational purposes”.

The morning after Halloween, a group of locals cleared up as much of the litter, including glass bottles, cans and fireworks remains as possible. The remaining debris would have required a digger and lorry.

“This all could have been avoided if LCC had been proactive in their approach and appointed community wardens and alerted Garda to the beach on Sunday to monitor the situation and prevent the event taking place on Sunday,” says the resident. “Something that was suggested numerous times in the weeks running up to Halloween. But no, the pleas and suggestions were ignored and now we are left with a clean-up operation costing more than it should”.

The issue of the aftermath of the bonfire was also raised at the November council meeting in Drogheda, with Independent Cllr Declan Power saying prevention would have been better than cure in this situation.

"Residents are telling me ample warning was given of youths collecting items to burn, and now they are left with a Blue Flag beach destroyed by burned debris,” he said.

“Three days before Halloween residents said the collection of pallets and tyres by the local teens was mounting in preparation for the bonfire on the beach. The local teens had surplus materials stockpiled on farms and private land throughout the village.

“The awful thing is the Little Strand is left unusable for months after the bonfire due to charred debris left behind”.

Council officials said they were aware of the debris that had been left, and wardens would be sent to the beach to see if further action is needed.