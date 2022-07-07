Anger as old mattress dumped in Drogheda playground

Local Aontú representative Michael O’Dowd has contacted Louth County Council requesting them to remove a rusty mattress in a children’s playground in Boice Court Drogheda as well as give the rear of the Council estate a badly needed tidy up.

He said immediate action is needed to make sure that the playground remains safe for kids to play in.

“This is a health and safety issue, children playing on an old mattress with rusty springs is so wrong on so many different levels. My question to Louth County Council, who have direct responsibility for the estate, is when did this become acceptable?” said Mr O’Dowd angrily.

“Boice Court has a fantastic community living there and they deserve better from their landlords. The rear of the estate also needs a bit of TLC with household rubbish that has been dumped removed and the roads cleared of grass and weeds”.

He pointed out that the Councils plans for phase two of the development have been put on hold because of delays during lockdown but they can’t “just sit on their hands and ignore environmental problems such as rubbish and weeds”.

They need to take action now,” he adds. “I have told the residents that I will work with them to sort this out and frankly the sooner the better”.