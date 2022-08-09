Anger as four new trees vandalised at St Dominic’s Park

Four new trees in total were destroyed inthe vandalism attack.

One of the trees which will now have to be removed after being vandalised in St Dominic's Park, Drogheda.

The vandalism of four trees in St Dominic’s Park, Drogheda, has been roundly condemned by many, including the Mayor of the town Cllr Michelle Hall.

Louth County Council officials said they were ‘saddened and disappointed’ to be made aware of vandalism of the trees they had planted, which will now need to be removed.

This matter is being reported to An Garda Síochána.

"As Mayor of Drogheda, I am appalled that such mindless vandalism has occurred at Dominic's Park, Drogheda,”” said Mayor Michelle Hall. “The outdoor staff in Drogheda Borough Council work hard to maintain this beautiful green area along the Boyne Greenway. If anyone has witnessed this can they please contact An Garda Siochana”.

As part of combined climate action and community measures, Louth County Council heavily invest in planting trees, plants and foliage each year, which not only help enhance Louth’s natural beauty but also yield incredible benefits to residents and visitors.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this" said Elias Mlimbila, Assistant Parks Superintendent at Louth County Council, who planted the trees. “The mindless vandalism of these trees is to be condemned.”

Members of the public who witness vandalism of any kind are requested to report this to An Garda Síochána.