Andrew taking on 4x4x48 challenge in memory of friend who died from cancer

Andrew Keenan, who is doing a 4x4x48 challenge again this year in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, with his mother Patricia

Twenty-six year old Andrew Keenan, who last year ran a gruelling 4X4X48 hours to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society is about to embark on the same challenge this year in memory of his friend Sean Maguire..

Andrew, from Lynns, Annagassan, raised over €21,000 when he successfully completed the challenge of running four miles every four hours, making a total of 80 miles, over a 48 hour period.

Having taken up running during lockdown, Andrew had been inspired to put it to good use and raise funds for a charity that was close to his heart.

“I did the run last year run for my friend Sean Maguire and my mother Patricia Keenan who were both undergoing cancer treatment,” says Andrew.

Sean, who had been diagnosed with Angiosarcoma in January 2019, had been at the finishing line to congratulate Andrew on completing the challenge last April.

" Unfortunately Sean passed away in August last year and I made a promise that I would do the same fundraiser this year for charity in memory of him."

Thankfully Andrew’s mother has completed her treatment and is doing well.

This year’s fundraiser will follow the same format as Andrew will run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours.

In addition, Dundalk Golf Club have come on board with their own fund-raiser.

"Sean loved to play golf and was a member of the Dundalk golf club so they have decided to support me with the fundraiser and are holding a charity night the same night of my final run on April 2nd. There will be live music and other events on the night,”

Andrew is encouraging local people and business to get involved and try raise as much money as possible for this great cause.

"Anyone and everyone is welcome to come and run with me starting April 1st,” he says.

He has also set up fundraising pages on Facebook and Instagram so that people can donate and follow his progress as well as on iDonate.com