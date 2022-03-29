Andrew ready for gruelling challenge in aid of cancer charities

Twenty-six year old Andrew Keenan from The Lynns, Annagassan is all set for his gruelling 4x4x48 challenge to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and the North Louth Hospice.

The challenge sees him running four miles every four hours over a 48 hour period, starting at April 1st.

This is the second year that Andrew has undertaken this demanding challenge, which will see him clock up a total of 80 miles, and it will be a bittersweet occasion.

He embarked on the challenge last year as his close friend Sean Maguire and his mum Patricia were both battling cancer.

Sadly Sean has since died but his mum has finished treatment and returned to work this week.

Andrew starts the run at 12am on April 1st in Dundalk and for the following 48 hours will run four miles every four hours. While he gets time to rest between runs, he won’t be able to catch up on his sleep until it’s all over.

He will be joined by friends and supporters along the way, including members of the Sean O’Mahony’s, the club with which his friend Sean was closely associated.

They are planning to join him as he does a run in the Quay area of town on Saturday afternoon.

Friends Bobby McCarthy and Shane Hession will also join him to plan out his route and will be joining him along the way.

“I’m going to do runs in Clogherhead, Blackrock and through town and the different routes will make it easier this year,” he says as last year’s Covid restrictions meant he had to keep his route close to home.

The plan is for Andrew to finish at Dundalk Golf Club at 6pm on Saturday evening, where a big fund-raising night is organised for later on with live music by Bobby McCarthy and friends, an auction and raffle.

"It will be great having Mum there as she is doing so well although it will be bitter sweet as Sean died last summer. His parents Jackie and Elaine will be there as well as his sister Karen and his son Jake.”

Andrew is delighted with the support he is getting for his fund-raiser. So far he has raised almost €7,000 on his iDonate page, while a night in Mo Chara last Saturday took in €1,500.

Between sponsorship for others joining him on the challenge and ticket sales, he reckons he has raised around €25,000 already and says he would love to double that!

"Last year a lot of money came in once I actually started running so if we could get €50,000 it would be brilliant.

To support Andrew, check out his page Andrew’s 4 miles, every 4 hours, for 48 hours on www.iDonate.ie and follow his progress on Instagram.