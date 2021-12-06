Andrea Corr releases charity single with The Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood

Dundalk singer Andrea Corr has admitted to ‘stalking’ Ronnie Wood of the The Rolling Stones in a bid to get him to sing with her on her latest release – a charity recording of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Blue Christmas’.

The single, which has been released in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice Dublin, was recorded remotely as the guitarist was touring with The Stones in the United States.

Andrea, the youngest of the famous Dundalk siblings, became friends with Wood back to the early 1990s when The Corrs supported the Rolling Stones on a world tour.

She reached out to him about doing the single not known that he was on tour in the United States.

“I didn’t realise that the Stones were on tour in the United States when I called him,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Independent. “I was very tentative. I told him there was no pressure, just say ‘No’ if it doesn’t suit, that if he didn’t want to get involved I’d totally understand.

“I was going on and on — because I’ve been in that position myself — and he just said, ‘Yeah’, with such enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. Usually people will say to you, ‘Oh, I have to talk to my management’, but there was nothing like that with Ronnie.”

She sent him a link to her singing and when she didn’t hear back from him for a few days, she messaged him again, saying she was like ‘a stalker’

“I actually said, ‘All I want for Christmas is you’. He came back and said, ‘I’m definitely doing it now, I just need a few days’. I don’t know where he recorded it — it could have been in his hotel bedroom — but we really had such fun going back and forth doing the duet.”

The pair also collaborated on the artwork for the single. Wood, who is a well-known artist, did a sketch of Andrea.

"He sent it to me when I was waiting to pick up the kids from music lessons, and when I saw this beautiful drawing I went, ‘Oh, God, no pressure then’,” she said.”

Her drawing of the 74 year old musician also features on the album cover.

Andrea also launched Our Lady’s Hospice’s fundraising campaign, Light Up A Life 2021.

“The hospice is part of my life now, ” said the singer who has been a big supporter of the charity since she was invited to sing at its Christmas party three years ago.

“It was so beautiful,” she said. “I found it profoundly moving, almost overwhelming. It’s ironic the sense of life and serenity that exists there. Outside the gates is all the noise of the city, and many people are totally unaware of what’s going on inside, the love people have for each other, the work of the care staff, everything. It had such an effect that it’s part of me now.”