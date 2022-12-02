Andrea Corr for The Late, Late Show

Andrea Corr will appear on this week's edition of The Late, Late Show

Dundalk singer Andrea Corr is set to appear on this week’s edition of The Late, Late Show when she sings ‘It’s Beginning to look a Lot Like Christmas” from her new album of Christmas songs.

Andrea was inspired to record the album after visiting Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross, Dublin in 2019 to perform a selection of her favourite Christmas songs.

She released an EP of Christmas songs in 2020 and this new album sees her expanding on that, with a total of eleven tracks.

“Every record has a personality.” she said. “I see this one as a courageous little fighter, incubated by Covid. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I have enjoyed making it”

"I love the hold Hollywood romance of this song,” she told her fans on social media as she announced the first single ‘The Christmas Song’, a cover of the Nat King Cole classic, originally released in 1946.

“It’s one of my favourites and I’m so happy to be able to share with you all my version.”

Other tracks include ‘Blue Christmas’ and Curoo Curoo (Carol Of The Birds) which sees her collaborating with Ronnie Wood, as well as her own composition ‘Begin Again’.

Other tracks include Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, In The Bleak Midwinter and O Holy Night.

In her autobiography Barefoot Pilgrimage, Andrea spoke of her childhood growing up in Dundalk and shared Christmas memories.

She recollected how one year her late father Gerry had wanted her to to sing 'O Holy Night' with him in the Redeemer Church one Christmas but she didn't feel confident enough to do so which made recording the song very poignant for her.

Andrea is not the only local musician on the album as it also features the acclaimed local fiddler Zoe Conway, and trad legends Donal Lunny and Mairtin O’Connor.

The youngest of The Corrs, Andrea joined her siblings Jim, Sharon and Caroline for their first concert in five years when they played a show at the Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate Winery in New South Wales, Australia on November 26.

She told the capacity crowd that this was just the start of the band getting back together and promised they would return to Australia next year.