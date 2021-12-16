Andrea Corr and Ronnie Wood to perform charity single on Late, Late Show

Andrea Corr and Ronnie Wood will be appearing on this week's Late, Late Show

Dundalk’s Andrea Corr and The Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood have been confirmed for this week’s Late Late Show on Friday night.

The duo will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ which they have released as charity single in support of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services.

They will also join host Ryan Tubridy on the couch to chat about their collaboration, which began many years ago when The Corrs supported The Rolling Stones on a world tour back in the early 1990s.

The pair remained friends and Andrea reached out to him earlier this year to join her on the single in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice, Haroldscross, which is a charity close to her heart.

As the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist was touring in the United States, they recorded their parts remotely and also collaborated on the artwork for the single.

This will be the final Late, Late Show of 2021 and it will highlight the remarkable work of the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal, as the charity prepares to help thousands of families across Ireland to have a brighter Christmas.

Other guests include Colin Farrell, Brendan O'Carroll, Jenny Gibney, Majella O'Donnell, Joel M, Pat & Faye Shortt