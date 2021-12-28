And relax...Listoke WellFest will raise funds for SOSAD

The Wellfest event in aid of SOSAD will be held in the beautiful surrounds of Listoke House.

SOSAD will be holding a WELLFEST event on January 29th & 30th 2022 in Listoke House, to raise funds for their vital services.

In the beautiful location of Listoke House, Drogheda , it will be a whole weekend of alternative self care where attendees will receive a goodie bag packed full of useful information to guide their self care journey in the future.

There will be self empowering seminars from Lorraine Hogan of the 'The Wellness Coach' & YinYogaJen. There will be cleansing classes such as yoga, sound baths, Wim Hof & Much more.

"It will be the perfect post-Christmas event, and you will be supporting a fantastic cause,” says Siobhan Murray from SOSAD. “Down a beautiful wooded walk from the epicentre of the event, we have a cottage dedicated to tarot card readings & on the way back you can pop into the picturesque gardens to reflect on your experience with a nice coffee from the Chinwag'on.

“We will have a market, Music and much more over.”

Tickets are available via www.sosadirenad.ie/wellfest along with information about the day.

Since 2007, SOSAD has worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland, and help those in need feel supported and know they are not alone. 041 984 8754