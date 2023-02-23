An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Darragh O’Brien in Drogheda to turn sod on the Port Access Northern Cross Route

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD have turned the sod on the Port Access Northern Cross Route (PANCR) in Drogheda. The new road will support the development of up to 5,000 new homes in the area and its delivery has been made possible through an innovative collaboration between Castlethorn; the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo); Ballymakenny Developments Ltd and Louth County Council.

Speaking about the project An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said; “This is a critical piece of infrastructure for the North East Region. It will ensure better connectivity for North Drogheda and allow for thousands of homes to be built and occupied.

“I want to pay particular tribute to Louth County Council, Castlethorn and Ballymakenny Developments for the innovative approach they brought to this project and for engaging with HISCo to ensure that the project is becoming a reality.

“This demonstrates how housebuilders and local authorities can work together to use the HISCo model to develop essential infrastructure to unlock lands for housing. I look forward to the road opening to traffic later this year.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said; “This is a significant day for Drogheda and allows for the town’s future growth in a sustainable manner. I am delighted to see the private partners working so well in conjunction with a local authority in the delivery of this project that is already seeing housing being delivered.

“Increasing housing supply to meet demand is one of the biggest challenges that we face as a society. Housing for All is our plan to deliver 300,000 new homes between now and 2030 and unlocking lands and making housing viable is key to us meeting our objective. The model that HISCo have made available to housebuilders in conjunction with partners, like Castlethorn and Ballymakenny Developments Ltd, in this instance; is a blueprint for how we can deliver housing at scale across the country.”

Joe O’Reilly, CEO of Castlethorn said “We are delighted to have partnered with Louth County Council, HISCo and Ballymakenny Developments Ltd in the delivery of this project. The entire project will see approximately 4km of road constructed and will facilitate the development of residential zoned lands within Drogheda’s northern environs. For over 30 years, we have been delivering homes and building communities, and we look forward to delivering new homes in Drogheda for many years to come.

“As result of this project, we have already started on site delivering new housing, where many people for years to come will be able to call it their home.

“I would like to thank Joan Martin of Louth County Council, Niall Morrissey of HISCo and Nick Ashmore and Donal Murphy of ISIF for making their resources available to deliver this strategic piece of infrastructure.”

The CEO of HISCo, Niall Morrissey said; “This project builds on our successful early projects and augurs well for our plans to deliver similar supporting infrastructure for new homes across Ireland. The project would not be possible without the support of our shareholders, Cork County Council and ISIF, for having the foresight and courage to establish HISCo; the HISCo Board and the professional advisors that have brought us this far.

"We look forward to delivering this key piece of infrastructure that will make Drogheda a better place to live, work and do business in.”

Works planned

Construction of the road is due to be completed by December 2023.

The first phase of the project consists of the following work:

§ Intersection of the N51 and the R132 to the Twenties Roundabout (1.02kms approx.)

§ Twenties Roundabout to Ballymakenny Road (1.105kms approx.)

§ Upgrade of the Twenties Lane (0.67kms approx.)

§ Upgrade of the Ballymakenny Road (1.09kms)

§ Extension of the Water Trunk Main along the PANCR Phase One Route

§ Installation of Future Proofing Works for ESB Networks

Once completed the responsibility for the road will be transferred to Louth County Council.