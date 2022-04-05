Amy’s personal story laying her ghosts to rest for a bright future

“I have lived most of my life under a dark cloud of shame, carrying so much blame for everything that happened to me and to my baby (Jasmine). This book is my attempt to make sense of it all, no longer weighed down by guilt or shame. I am not Miss D anymore. I’m Amy Dunne and this is my story.”

Drogheda may be officially Ireland’s largest town, but when you have been at the centre of one of the country’s most high-profile court cases, it can seem like a very small village.

But for Amy Dunne – the woman who was known only as Miss D when at 17 she took on the HSE and won – her future is now extremely bright, and with the release of her personal story in a new book, at 31, she can hold her head up high as she walks through her adopted hometown.

“I am Miss D Amy Dunne; a very private tragedy, a very public case’ has just been published though Gill Books, and chronicles in her own words the battle a teenage Amy faced to terminate her pregnancy as the baby had a fatal abnormality.

In the words of her co-author Orla O’Donnell, the RTE journalist who covered the case back in 2007, it is “a story of strength and resilience, pride and empathy, of overcoming shame and adversity to survive and build a full and vibrant life’.

"I spent many years in Drogheda looking over my shoulder, feeling paranoid and unsure about myself, because I felt I had carried a lot of baggage because of my story,” says Amy, who works in retail in the town centre. “I now have a sense of freedom to my own mind, so I don’t have that paranoia of people whispering about me, and I can own it and tell it like it happened.”

Amy and her mum and sister fled an abusive relationship in their Dublin home for Drogheda when she was just 12 and arrived at the door of the Drogheda Women and Children’s Refuge in the middle of the night.

Her book paints a vivid picture of how terrifying and confusing that was to a young girl, but she praises the service which got them started on a new life.

“The refuge was a safe place for us – it was warm and welcoming, and the people were supportive and kind. But it is not where we should have been,” writes Amy in the book. “My sense of security and safety has taken a big knock – I had always felt safe with my Mam, now I didn’t know what the future had in store. I thought we’d be there for a couple of weeks at most. Instead we stayed for six months.”

“I had never even heard of Drogheda before we came here, I couldn’t even pronounce the name!” she says with a laugh. “Thank God everyone in the refuge was very caring and sensitive to everyone’s situation. I was petrified when I realised I wasn’t going home, and Mam didn’t seem to have any hope.”

After an idyllic start to life in Dublin, Amy says her early years in Drogheda made her grow up very quickly, but then in a way, prepared her for what lay ahead.

The book details a rocky rollercoaster of a relationship with her mother, which culminated in a spell in the care of the HSE, where she was when she found out she was pregnant at 16 years old.

Amy tells her own story with raw, honest emotion...

Her first ultrasound revealed a condition which meant the baby would not survive outside the womb.

A social worker in Drogheda told her she could not travel to the UK to have an abortion; she could be ‘done for murder’.

She refused to say she was suicidal in order to secure an abortion in Ireland, and a protracted court case ensued.

The details are well documented in the press, but this is the first time it is told in her own words.

“I have done my best to paint a visual picture of what happened, to take the reader into what I went through, but even so, there are things I couldn’t write,” she says. “I can’t begin to express how bitter I am about the social worker whose actions meant I had to go through the court case; I feel that person had a personal opinion about me and was not acting in a professional way.

“But I don’t regret going through with the case, and definitely don’t regret not saying I was suicidal, which a more mature me might have thought was a less difficult route to take.”

The memoir looks back on Amy’s early life, as well as following the tragic saga of the court case and loss of her baby, as well as the highs and lows that came in the years after.

“I am only now so proud of how I handled things, and I wish I had known how strong I was, because with relationships, it wasn’t enough the baggage I felt from being a single mom (Amy has one son Adam, almost 14) but I felt like I was trying to hide a terrible story too which was embarrassing, but now I feel a man would be lucky to have a strong woman like me!”

The story brings the reader right to the heart of what it’s like to be caught in the middle of legal challenges of state and constitutional magnitude, something Amy says she finds hard to believe at times she went through.

“I think I have given comfort to other people but at the same time, they have given comfort to me too, because I wasn’t aware until much later that I wasn’t the only girl going through the same thing – abortion wasn’t talked about – and people would come up to me in Drogheda and share their stories with me,” says Amy. “I have spent all my life defending myself but not anymore.”

Amy has spoken before of her involvement in the case, as well as being featured in a TG4 documentary, however, she says she is glad to share the story in her own words.

“Anytime I had told my story in the past, so many of my words weren’t printed, or so much was cut out that I felt I wasn’t getting my real story across,” she explains. “What people knew was always someone else’s version of my events, and I thought it was about time I told my own truth.”

Amy has been promoting her book in the past week, appearing on the Late Late Show as well as other radio and television interviews.

She says she is starting to get a taste for the media and would love to make a more permanent career move.

“I feel I have more to give than working in retail and have been thinking about how I can educate people more, or help them from my own experiences,” she says. “I am a huge fan of the documentary maker Stacey Dooley, and I have been working on a few radio interviews, where I do the interviewing, and I look forward to those coming out very soon.”

The positive, confident and mature woman Amy is now, is a far cry from the broken teenager who endured whispers and points in the Penney’s queue in West Street after her 2007 ordeal.

“Writing this book has given me a new perspective on my own life and what I have been able to go through, and now I think I can put a lot of things to rest and look towards the future with a more positive outlook,” says Amy. ”I’m not afraid of people knowing who I am, I am proud of who I am, and I am looking forward to the future.”

“I am Miss D Amy Dunne; a very private tragedy, a very public case’ is available in all good book stores and online priced €13.59.