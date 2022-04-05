Louth

Amy’s personal story laying her ghosts to rest for a bright future

Amy had lived through far too much before she became &lsquo;Miss D&rsquo;. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Alison Comyn

“I have lived most of my life under a dark cloud of shame, carrying so much blame for everything that happened to me and to my baby (Jasmine). This book is my attempt to make sense of it all, no longer weighed down by guilt or shame. I am not Miss D anymore. I’m Amy Dunne and this is my story.”

Drogheda may be officially Ireland’s largest town, but when you have been at the centre of one of the country’s most high-profile court cases, it can seem like a very small village.

