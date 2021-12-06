Ammonia pollution cause of water crisis

Irish Water have confirmed that ‘elevated ammonia levels’ led to 4,000 people in Louth being told not to use their tap water over the last week.

The ‘Do Not Consume’ order was issued on Wednesday last, and six days later remains in place for large parts of the Castlebelligham, Kilsaran, Dunleer and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile Irish Water are also being quizzed about ongoing issues in the Dundalk water supply with “sporadic discolouration” still being reported despite an extensive flushing of the network.

In mid Louth local residents have this week highlighted the ‘total lack of warning’ that an almost complete ban on tap water usage was to be enforced, but Irish Water say that urgent steps were taken to after ammonia was discovered.

‘The DNC notice was placed as elevated ammonia levels in the source water resulted in the plant being unable to treat water to the required standard,” a spokeswoman told The Argus.

Despite the extensive delay, Irish Water have admitted they do not know when water from the Greenmount supply will be safe to consume.

“We cannot be conclusive about when the notice will be lifted at present but please be assured that Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Louth County Council, and in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.’

"We will continue to provide updates as we work to lift the notice. Alternative water supplies in the form of intermediate bulk containers (IBC) will be in place at The Church Car Park, Kilsaran and at the public car park, Dunleer (Opposite Centra Shop) from 7am until 8pm on a daily basis. The IBCs may be offsite for short periods if refilling is required during the day.”

Meanwhile, Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said the do not consume notice had affected "every aspect’ of life in the area”, with individuals, businesses and farmers contacting him seeking updates.

‘The notice on the Irish Water website has not been updated since December 1. There is no indication as to how long this is going to last and no specifics around what they are doing to try to sort it out. Irish Water has been found wanting, once more, in relation to communicating with the wider public about what is happening.”

‘I have been seeking, for the last number of months, a meeting with Irish Water’s asset management team to discuss the problems in Dundalk, where there is still sporadic discolouration and problems, and have yet to get a date for this meeting’.