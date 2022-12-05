Ambulance chaos at Lourdes ED shows Navan changes cannot go ahead

'Scenes of chaos' outside the Lourdes hospital at the weekend, where there was serious overcrowding due to staff shortages.

Local Labour TD Ged Nash has said the chaos at the Lourdes ED on Saturday night shows why the changes to the Navan Emergency Department planned by the Minister for Health from next Monday must not go ahead.

Deputy Nash said, “The reported scenes at the Lourdes last Saturday night with 11 ambulances parked up at one stage, treating ill patients in the ambulances because of a lack of beds and trolleys in the hospital is simply unacceptable.

“This is yet another reason why Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE must not proceed with their plans for all 999 calls currently served by Our Lady’s in Navan to by-pass the hospital and come to Drogheda from next Monday. He should listen closely and heed the warnings of the 17 consultants at the Lourdes who wrote to him last week.

“I have submitted a request to the Ceann Comhairle to debate the impact of the government’s proposed changes to Navan on Our Lady of Lourdes.

“Staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital are already under severe strain as is in evidence from Saturday night’s dreadful situation.

“The Lourdes needs more resources anyway, yet the Minister seems hell-bent on loading more sick patients into our hospital and with no clear commitment on the additional beds and staff that would be needed to accommodate the extra demand.

“The Minister has not been transparent about his plans and any request I have made for engagement has been met with deafening silence.

“This simply isn’t good enough and the people of Louth and Meath, and the committed hospital staff in Drogheda and in Navan are entitled to expect better.”