Amber Flag set to fly from September at Drogheda’s Sacred Heart School

Second Year students at Sacred Heart Secondary School were the proud recipients of the Amber Flag, an initiative run by Pieta House recognising the effort made in schools to create a healthy and inclusive environment that supports mental well being.

The Pieta Amber Flag Initiative recognises the individual efforts of primary and secondary schools, youthreach, third level institutions, community groups and clubs to create healthy, inclusive environments that support mental well-being.

Uniting these groups in their efforts, the flag aims to create a happier, healthier Ireland while eradicating the stigmas associated with mental health issues.

Through the three goals of creating an Amber Flag notice board, completing a fundraiser for Pieta, as well as developing initiatives for Well Being Week, the girls managed to bring the Amber Flag home.

Second year students Mia Kemp, Lottie Murphy and Chloe Hegerty designed and created the Amber Flag noticeboard.

Meanwhile TY classes, St Phoebe and St Philomena created and organised a Christmas Quiz fundraiser in aid of Pieta, raising €125.

All first and second year students took park in the quiz and donated money to the cause.

As part of their Well Being Week, the school invited Joanne O’Riordan to speak to third year students. Joanne is currently one of seven living people with Tera-amelia. A sports journalist and a prominent campaigner for disability rights, she has spoke in many countries and to many prominent figures, challenging the stigmas surrounding disability.

"We enjoyed her inspiration talk and she brightened up our day by providing us with lots of laughter,” said Kim Smith, a teacher in the school.

Alan O’Mara also came to speak in the school, presenting to senior students about health and wellbeing. He has become a leading mental health advocate in Ireland and is a wellbeing ambassador to the HSE’s Little Things campaign and the Gaelic Player’s Association. Additional activities that took place during their Well Being Week for the school community included meditation, gratitude journaling and random acts of kindness.

"We will be flying our Amber Flag outside Sacred Heart in September,” added Ms Smith.

The Amber Flag is in its 7th year, and almost 1,000 flags have been awarded to date. Once a school is awarded the flag, it is placed in a prominent position outside the school flying at full mast acknowledging their achievement.