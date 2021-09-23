Amazon launch €100,000 community fund for Drogheda projects

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new AWS InCommunities Fund to help local community groups, schools, and organisations in Drogheda launch new projects or expand existing ones for the benefit of the community. The new €100,000 fund will be managed and administered by non-profit organisation ChangeX and is expected to support up to 25 community projects in Drogheda and surrounding areas.

Applicants can apply for funding to launch a new idea or to expand an existing local project that supports an area of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education (STEAM), sustainability or health and wellbeing.

Applicants can also apply for funding to introduce one of 16 nationally recognised community programmes into Drogheda. These include established programmes with a proven positive social or environmental impact such as Community Fridge, which are communal places where surplus food is shared with the local community by local businesses and individuals; Cycle Bus, which gives primary school children the opportunity to cycle to school in a safe, healthy, social, and enjoyable environment; Grow at School, a school-based food literacy programme that inspires and supports the whole school community to learn the practical skills and transferable knowledge around food growing; or First Lego League, which introduces science, technology, engineering, and math to children aged 4-16.

The AWS InCommunities Fund is open to people living within 15 km of Drogheda with applications allocated on a first come, first served basis. Funding will be subject to a review process, where applications will be assessed and scored against funding criteria and the potential impact in the community. All successful applicants will complete a 30-day challenge to kick-start their idea and take their first steps towards making their project a reality.

Neil Morris, Director of Infrastructure Operations at AWS commented: “AWS has been investing in Ireland for nearly 15 years. The launch of this new AWS InCommunities Fund for Drogheda highlights our continued commitment to both the local community and the country. We remain focused on being a responsible and trusted part of the Drogheda community. We want to make a positive difference in the communities in which we operate, particularly in areas like health, wellbeing, education and the environment. We’re proud to play a small part in helping to support Drogheda, and we encourage anyone interested to apply to the AWS InCommunities Fund today and help make a lasting difference.”

AWS is already working with local community groups in Drogheda including the Red Door Project, a local service that helps people struggling with drug addiction.

Joanne O’Dwyer, Counsellor and Supervisor at the Red Door Project said: “We’ve been very grateful for the support AWS has provided in helping us refurbish our outdoor garden area. AWS volunteers are helping to transform a space that was previously overgrown and unused into a new area of calm and enjoyment by service users. AWS built and donated a pergola and also worked with the local Drogheda Men’s Shed to provide benches so service users can have working sessions outside. The new biodiversity garden near to our hives will keep our bees happy with lots of pollinator friendly flowers. We’re excited to see AWS launch this fund and look forward to seeing the impact it will have for the local community.”

Thousands of local teams across Ireland have successfully started community projects through ChangeX, accessing the ideas, support and funding needed to have an impact in their local area.

To apply to the AWS InCommunities fund and for more information visit https://www.changex.org/ie/funds/awsincommunities-drogheda-fund.