Amazon crew working little miracles in Women’s Refuge

Cara Moore, Bogdan Faraoanu and Colin Black and many of their AWS colleagues volunteered their time to work at Drogheda Women’s and Childrens’s refuge last week.

Grigore Mareacre and Ray Rooney at work on the kitchen cabinets in Drogheda Women’s and Children’s refuge.

“Oh so simple, and yet oh so mighty are acts of human kindness.”

That was certainly true of the crew of volunteers from Amazon, who arrived recently at the Drogheda Women & Children’s Refuge (DWCR) to spruce up the communal room.

The 25 men and women, armed with paint, brushes and buckets of enthusiasm, made light work of renovating the walls, floors and kitchen area, to leave it feeling fresh and inviting for the women and children who find themselves needing the service.

"It is incredible what can be done in just a few days and we really want to thank the team for all their hard work, and it will make such a difference to those coming to stay with us,” explains Susan Keogh, manager of the refuge.

"They came to consult with us in August to see what we needed and what design we would like, and just weeks later, they arrived and the day room is looking great, and we have all new furniture, television, flooring and kitchen.”

The volunteers were from Amazon Web Services (AWS), as part of Amazon commitment to making a positive difference around the world, AWS colleagues in Ireland completed 1,300 hours of community work in 2021 took on DWCR as part of their Take On A Cause for 2022.

The initiative has been running in Ireland since 2018 and over 35 volunteer projects have been completed so far.

“The team came to do one, and ended up doing two for us, so they exceeded our expectations.” laughs Cllr Elaine McGinty, who co-ordinated the project through her role in Meath County Council “They were like DIY SOS and the revamp will make such a difference.”

The centre has been busier than ever in the past few years, keeping the vital service going during COVID, when demand was sadly even higher than normal.

"Nothing got renovated during the pandemic, and we are in dire need of an upgrade in many parts of the refuge, so this is a great start,” says Susan. “It makes such a difference in terms of comfort and homeliness, and the feeling of safety and security, which is vital for the women and children leaving a bad situation.”

The centre has six family units and five individual units, and is rarely not working at capacity.

It is 19 core staff and 18 CE scheme staff, which Susan says is a crucial part of their team.

"We have to rely very heavily on public donations, fundraising and volunteers to keep our doors open, and we are one of the main centres for the North East, but no woman is ever turned away and they could come from Kerry or Cork if need be,” says Susan. “Drogheda has been touched by a lot of violence in recent years and we are so grateful to the people of the town, who always think of us when it comes to fundraising, as we really need it to stay open.”

One of their greatest sources is from the Butterly shop in Stockwell Street, which is manned by a team of volunteers and relies on clothing donations from the public.

"The shop is very popular and a great source of funding and revenue for us, but is also badly in need of a facelift,’ says Susan with a smile. “If there are any businesses who would like to offer products or services to do that, we’d be very grateful!”

One of the next steps the refuge is hoping to take is improve their outreach programme in the community.

"A refuge is emergency accommodation, so it is only one part of what needs to be a holistic approach within the entire community,” explains Elaine. “The refuge takes an emergency call, and that could be to provide accommodation or just to talk, and a big part of an outreach programme is education and awareness, amongst men and women, young and old.”

Full details of the refuge is on www.droghedarefuge.org. They can be contacted on 041 9844550.

OUTREACH SERVICE TELEPHONE: 085 8744158 or 085 8744238 or 24 HOUR HELPLINE: 041 98 44550, where you can leave your contact details and an Outreach Worker will contact you.

If you are in danger, contact gardai on 999 or 112.