Amazing Eliza (7) thrills the judges

For the second time, a Meath youngster has wowed the judges at a recent quilting competition, the Festival of Quilts in Birmingham, England, scooping a top prize for her handmade entry.

Seven-year-old Eliza Watson from Ardcath, walked away with the top prize in the Young Quilter/Young Embroider age 5-9 category sponsored by Brother Sewing Machines.

The theme was “The World we Live In” and Eliza chose to show the impact of the Corona virus and made her piece, ‘The World Crying’. The judges comment about the winning quilt was “that despite the serious subject, this quilt made the judges smile. The colour choices work well together to get the message across.”

Eliza used the time that her school was closed due to the virus to spend time with her granny sewing, something she loves to do. She used an electric sewing machine and a combination of appliqué and piecing to make her quilt doing all the work herself under supervision. She is delighted with her win and her family and friends are very proud of her, especially her granny Breege Watson who has helped Eliza learn to sew. Breege also tutored the previous Irish winner in 2012, Clodagh Leavy from Stamullen.