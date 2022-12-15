ALONE reminds people to look after elderly neighbours in cold

With the cold snap and festive season upon us, ALONE is asking people across Louth and Meath to be aware of older people in their communities who may be challenged by the extreme cold weather or more isolated by it.

A simple call or knock on the door to say hello might make a huge difference to some people.

ALONE is also asking older people themselves to keep the heating on in their home, especially in the rooms that they use the most.

Make sure to eat and drink hot food and beverages to stay warm, perhaps even using the microwave if there is a concern around energy efficiency.

It’s advised to wear more than one layer of clothing to stay warm. Try and avoid making journeys that involve going outdoors so as to avoid slippery walk ways.

If you are using an electric blanket check for signs of wear and tear, if it is old and damaged do not use it in any circumstances. Keep in touch with friends and family to let them know if you need any practical support such as picking up medicines and groceries.

“We are looking for people to engage the community spirit and just stay in touch with older and more vulnerable people in the communities across Ireland. Keeping warm during cold weather is not just an issue of comfort, but a health issue for older people and people with health difficulties,” said Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE.

“We know that cold homes are associated with health conditions worsening. These health conditions include respiratory and heart conditions, arthritis, minor illnesses like colds and flus, increased risk of accidents and injuries, and poor mental health. While we know energy costs are high, we and other organisations will provide to support to older people who may be concerned about their bills this winter, and we would urge that everyone stays warm and safe in the coming week. If you have concerns or need support, you can call ALONE on 0818 222 024, seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.”