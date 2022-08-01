Alone appeal for volunteers across Louth

ALONE, the charity that supports older people to age happily and securely at home, is appealing for volunteers across Louth.

The charity are asking for people who could offer just an hour a week to bring friendship to the life of an older person near them.

Loneliness impacts the lives of thousands of older people across Ireland every day. It can have serious long-term impacts on both mental and physical health. Last year, ALONE volunteers gave 121,588 hours of valued support to older people nationwide.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, research has shown that older people are experiencing higher levels of loneliness. Demand for ALONE’s services is higher than ever before, and in some hotspot areas the organisation is urgently in need of volunteers.

In Louth, volunteers are needed in Blackrock, Dundalk, Ardee, Togher, Drogheda, Louth Village, Tullyallen, Baltray, Dunleer and Annagassan.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said: “ALONE volunteers do life-changing work every day with older people across the country, and we are grateful for everything they do. Loneliness impacts people of all ages, but as we age experiences of loneliness can become more chronic. It impacts our physical and mental health. But it is something we can remedy by extending a hand of friendship.”

“We are calling on people across the country to join us and experience the benefits of friendship that volunteering with ALONE brings. One hour a week can provide a lifeline to an older person,” concluded Moynihan.

“If you are not in a position to volunteer at the moment, you can also donate to support our life-changing work.”

ALONE campaigns nationally to combat loneliness and social isolation as a member of the Loneliness Taskforce. The Taskforce is looking for actions to be taken at Government level, including a national plan aimed at addressing loneliness across the life course; for a Government minister to lead on addressing loneliness; the establishment of a €5 million loneliness fund; and a nationwide public awareness campaign.

ALONE’s Support and Befriending service provides companionship and practical support to older people who would like or need it. The service also provides assistance to solve everyday problems, and links the older person in with local events and activities. ALONE Volunteers provide support and befriending through regular visits to an older person, or daily/weekly telephone contact.