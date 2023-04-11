All you need to know about US President Joe Biden’s visit to Louth – itinerary, security measures and traffic restrictions

Carlingford and Dundalk will see traffic and parking restrictions from tonight

County Council staff weld down the manhole covers in Clanbrassil Street with local Gardaí (Divisional Search Team) prior to the visit of President Joe Biden. Included are Gerry Neacy (welding), Ben Clarke Hearty, Francis McGlew and Joe Begley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for travel to Ireland, as he departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PABest Defence forces engineers check inside manholes and drains on the road into Carlingford, Co Louth, ahead of a visit from US President Joe Biden during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Kilwirra cemetery had a flurry of Garda activity today ahead of President Biden's visit to County Louth. Kilwirra is the final resting place of some of the Presidents ancestors and it is thought he may visit the cemetery again on his visit to Ireland.

Kilwirra cemetery had a flurry of Garda activity today ahead of President Biden's visit to County Louth. Kilwirra is the final resting place of some of the Presidents ancestors and it is thought he may visit the cemetery again on his visit to Ireland.

Garda presence around the Market Square before the President of America's visit. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

There was a strong Garda presence at King John's Castle in Carlingford village today and it is thought that the castle will be another stop-off for the American President when he visits Co Louth later this week. Pictured are Gardaí combing an area in front of the castle.

With less than 24 hours to go until the historic visit by the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden to Louth, security measures and traffic restrictions are being rolled out from tonight.

President Biden is due to arrive in the county tomorrow afternoon, when, weather permitting, he will travel by helicopter from Dublin airport.

The first part of his trip will see him visiting Carlingford, where he will visit King John’s Castle and it’s anticipated that he will also make a private visit to Kilwirra graveyard, where his Finnegan ancestors are buried.

Louth County Council have asked people to gather at Clanbrassil Street, no later than 5.30pm so that they there ahead of the walkabout by President Biden.

"There is expected to be high security in operation and people are being advised not to carry bags of any sort, as is normal in such circumstances. Residents and visitors are very welcome to attend and celebrate the historic occasion of a US President coming back to visit his ancestral county,” the council said.

Garda presence around the Market Square before the President of America's visit. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Parking restrictions and road closures are being put in place in both Carlingford and Dundalk from 10pm tonight until after his departure on Wednesday.

In Carlingford, there will be parking restrictions and road closures at the public car park beside the Tourist Office, Dundalk Street, North Pier, Newry Street, Old Quay Lane, Castle Hill and Back Lane and along the R173 Greenore Road

There will be further road closures on access routes, R173, R175, R176, to Carlingford, north and south of the village will be implemented tomorrow morning.

A few American flags visible prior to the visit of President Joe Biden. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Parking restrictions and road closures are also commencing in Dundalk from 10pm tonight at the following locations: Barrack Street, Seatown Place, Jocelyn Street, Roden Place, Crowe Street, Clanbrassil Street, Market Square, Francis Street, Park Street and Dublin Road.

The M1 motorway remains unaffected.

The N52 (Inner relief Road) will largely be unaffected, subject to change by operational demands.

There will be traffic restrictions/ temporary closure along the R173, R175, N52 between Carlingford and Dundalk from 6pm tomorrow.

Kilwirra cemetery had a flurry of Garda activity today ahead of President Biden's visit to County Louth. Kilwirra is the final resting place of some of the Presidents ancestors and it is thought he may visit the cemetery again on his visit to Ireland.

Members of the Public travelling in the affected areas are be asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.

An Garda Síochána is liaising with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

Bus Éireann is advising passengers travelling on routes 160 and 161, connecting Dundalk and Newry, and the Dundalk town services 174 and 174B tomorrow to check the website for the latest travel information, which will be updated throughout the day.

Over the weekend, increased garda security was observed in both Carlingford and Dundalk, and US helicopters landed in the fields at Dundalk Institute of Technology and on the grounds of Cooley Kickhams GFC on the Cooley peninsula.

County Council staff weld down the manhole covers in Clanbrassil Street with local Gardaí (Divisional Search Team) prior to the visit of President Joe Biden. Included are Gerry Neacy (welding), Ben Clarke Hearty, Francis McGlew and Joe Begley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

While it’s expected that President Biden will fly to Louth tomorrow afternoon, after delivering a keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast earlier in the day. There are concerns that his travel plans may be disrupted as Met Eireann are warning of “very strong northwest winds “ with gusts of 80 to 110 km per hour expected.

Court sittings in Dundalk have been cancelled tomorrow, with custody cases being moved to Drogheda District Court on Thursday while all other cases will take place at a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on Wednesday April 19.

The Town Hall is closed to the public tomorrow and a production by M.A.D Youth Theatre due to take place in An Tain Arts Centre has been rescheduled for Sunday.