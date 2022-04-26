All welcome to launch of local artist Ged McMahon’s exhibition

Drogheda artist Ged McMahon returns to the Drogheda Museum Millmount at the end of this month with some new work that will be on display in the museum for the month of May.

Launching on Friday April 29th at 5pm, this new exhibition will feature some of his new landscape work, as well as some new animal art.

Having turned a hobby into a passion, Ged has previously displayed work at Millmount and has hopes to expand to other exhibitions and locations throughout 2022.

He has been busy perfecting new techniques and using different materials. Having worked on new pieces for the past few months, he can't wait to show them off.

The exhibition kicks off on Friday 29th April from 5pm until 8pm, with light refreshments served on the night.

Drogheda Museum Millmount is also running a special price for the month of May, with €3 admission and €6 for a family, with includes the exhibition and tour of the tower.

Ged will be there at the exhibition on and off all week and will be there on Saturdays during the course of the exhibition. He's looking forward to seeing faces old and new to view his work.