Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.8°C Dublin

All welcome to join in Pride at the Pictures at Drogheda Outcomers

There will be a special screening of RTE's 'Did they see us' as part of Pride Month as Outcomers Drogheda. Expand

Close

There will be a special screening of RTE's 'Did they see us' as part of Pride Month as Outcomers Drogheda.

There will be a special screening of RTE's 'Did they see us' as part of Pride Month as Outcomers Drogheda.

There will be a special screening of RTE's 'Did they see us' as part of Pride Month as Outcomers Drogheda.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

As part of Pride month, the regular informal and confidential Drop-in from Drogheda Outcomers will also be a special PRIDE AT THE PICTURES event.

At the usual Drop-in on Thursday June 30th, as well as the normal chats and cuppas, there will also be a screening of the award-winning RTE documentary Did Anyone Notice Us, which

explores representations of LGBTQ+ people in the Irish media up until decriminalisation in

1993.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

“We encourage members of our community to take Pride in Irish LGBTQ+ history and join us

for this special screening from 7pm-9pm at Barlow House on Narrow West St, Drogheda, as always with the kind support of Droichead Arts Centre,” says a spokesperson for the group. 

Outcomers Drogheda LGBTQ+ Drop-Ins are a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+

community (aged 18+) to come for support, information or just to socialise.

They are an independent support organisation providing confidential drop-in space,

information, integration & advocacy for LGBTQ+ adults in the Drogheda area.

They are a not-for-profit organisation managed by a trained, volunteer-led team, which was established in 2019  and have been supported by Louth County Council; Louth Leader

Partnership; Droichead Arts Centre & they are in partnership with Outcomers LGBT Support Service,

Dundalk.

They are a point of contact, non-judgmental support and advocacy for the local LGBTQ+ community in Drogheda over the phone, email & social media channels ... but their main support forum is the monthly, confidential, informal Drop-In/Zoom-in service, which runs on the last Thursday of every month. This is a vital lifeline for local LGBTQ+ adults to feel a sense of community, belonging & security.

They provide an advocacy role for the local LGBTQ+ community in the Drogheda area & have existing links with other LGBTQ+/Mental Health/Sexual Health and Civic organisations on both a local and national level.

Facebook: /OutcomersDrogheda - Twitter: @OutcomersDrog - Instagram: @OutcomersDrogheda

Privacy