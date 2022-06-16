All welcome to join in Pride at the Pictures at Drogheda Outcomers

There will be a special screening of RTE's 'Did they see us' as part of Pride Month as Outcomers Drogheda.

As part of Pride month, the regular informal and confidential Drop-in from Drogheda Outcomers will also be a special PRIDE AT THE PICTURES event.

At the usual Drop-in on Thursday June 30th, as well as the normal chats and cuppas, there will also be a screening of the award-winning RTE documentary Did Anyone Notice Us, which

explores representations of LGBTQ+ people in the Irish media up until decriminalisation in

1993.

“We encourage members of our community to take Pride in Irish LGBTQ+ history and join us

for this special screening from 7pm-9pm at Barlow House on Narrow West St, Drogheda, as always with the kind support of Droichead Arts Centre,” says a spokesperson for the group.

Outcomers Drogheda LGBTQ+ Drop-Ins are a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+

community (aged 18+) to come for support, information or just to socialise.

They are an independent support organisation providing confidential drop-in space,

information, integration & advocacy for LGBTQ+ adults in the Drogheda area.

They are a not-for-profit organisation managed by a trained, volunteer-led team, which was established in 2019 and have been supported by Louth County Council; Louth Leader

Partnership; Droichead Arts Centre & they are in partnership with Outcomers LGBT Support Service,

Dundalk.

They are a point of contact, non-judgmental support and advocacy for the local LGBTQ+ community in Drogheda over the phone, email & social media channels ... but their main support forum is the monthly, confidential, informal Drop-In/Zoom-in service, which runs on the last Thursday of every month. This is a vital lifeline for local LGBTQ+ adults to feel a sense of community, belonging & security.

They provide an advocacy role for the local LGBTQ+ community in the Drogheda area & have existing links with other LGBTQ+/Mental Health/Sexual Health and Civic organisations on both a local and national level.

Facebook: /OutcomersDrogheda - Twitter: @OutcomersDrog - Instagram: @OutcomersDrogheda