All signs point to Drogheda as Council reveal €500k scheme

New signage with draft artworks and details were presented to Councillors of Drogheda and Rural Drogheda as part of Drogheda’s Visitor Signage and Orientation Plan.

Fáilte Ireland allocated €500,000 to Louth County Council in 2019 as a Destination Town and there are hopes that the new signs will be installed by Spring 2023, in time for the tourist season.

Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall has welcomed the news saying, “Louth County Council and Placemarque, designers for the project, updated us on their plans this week. 20 monoliths of varying sizes displaying historical information, maps of easily accessed locations within walking distance of the streets, shopping and parking information, will be placed on the cruciform axis of the town, from St. Magdalene’s Tower to Millmount and from St. Laurence’s Gate to the Old Abbey.

"70 engraved paving stones and 43 bronze inlays, new paving in places and lighting will also be installed.”

Works will include simplifying the existing street signage provision and removal of obsolete and out of date signage to facilitate better wayfinding and sense of place at key arrival points.

“There are so many exciting projects that have already happened in Drogheda such as the Urban Art Trail and Walking Festivals and now with new infrastructure such as this signage, St. Peter’s Hill, proposed St. Laurence’s Gate plaza, Westgate Vision and tourism plans like the Lú Festival of Light over Halloween and Fáilte Ireland’s Boyne Valley Drive, Drogheda is set to genuinely be a go-to destination for tourists.

"It will also make the public realm in our town more amenable and pleasing for residents.”