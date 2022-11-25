All-Ireland ‘Beyond Borders’ conference held in Co Louth

Flying the flag for Drogheda were Louise Mahoney, Red Door, Grainne Berrill and Michael Keogh of the Drogheda Implementation Board, Mayor Michelle Hall and Chief Super McGovern and Pio Smith, Red Door.

The full line-up of guests and speakers at the first All Ireland Beyond Borders conference in Dundalk.

An all-island conference aimed at sharing ideas on how to make communities across Ireland safer, took place recently in Dundalk, County Louth.

The first cross-border community conference of its kind, ‘Beyond Borders’ brought together

representatives from the public, local government, policing, businesses, charities, and

community groups, on Thursday November 17th in the Carrickdale Hotel, to explore safety challenges faced across the island of Ireland and to share how these can most effectively be addressed.

The conference was a joint initiative between Newry, Mourne & Down Policing & Community Safety Partnership, Drogheda Implementation Board and Longford, Waterford & Dublin North Inner-City Community Safety Partnerships.

The event was opened by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD who noted that sharing

experience and learning beyond borders is key to making communities safer and better, and that cross-border collaboration extends to many parts of the Justice system. Minister McEntee was welcomed to the event by Councillor Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

“This conference represents another example of the excellent cross-border work being done,” said Minister McEntee. “Building on other initiatives like the Cross-Border Conference on Organised Crime and the recent Shared Island Dialogue on Tackling Gender Based Violence, this conference will further strengthen the links between communities and community groups across the island. The opportunity to share ideas and build on each other’s experiences is so valuable and will help us to protect all of our communities. I look forward to continued collaboration on community safety in the future.”

The event was attended by representatives from all across Ireland, including Government officials, senior local authority staff, probation services, emergency services, Tusla, community and voluntary sector, youth services, and more. As you would expect there was a particularly large Louth contingent in attendance.

A pre-conference dinner was held the night before for conference speakers and organising delegates. Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council gave a welcome address to attendees of the dinner, noting the long-standing positive relationship between Louth and Newry Mourne and Down Councils and commending the organisers of the conference on putting together an agenda that is very comprehensive and reflects the broad undertaking that community safety represents.

Whilst the central role that the Justice system, and policing in particular, has to play in Community Safety was evident by the input of Chief Superintendent Muir Clark, Police Service of Northern Ireland; Paula Hilman, Assistant Commissioner, An Garda Síochána and Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, An Garda Síochána as speakers on the day; the core theme of the Conference was that Community Safety is about partnership and collaboration and not only ‘Beyond Borders’ but beyond policing.

Speakers who showcased this approach in a very personal way included the well-known podcasters, The Two Norries, from Cork, who addressed their experience of tackling social and health issues – from addiction and drug use to crime and recovery.

One example which brought this to life was Newry, Mourne & Down’s Rapid Bin project – for the safe and discreet disposal of prescription or illegal drugs. With over 125,000 potentially harmful or lethal items collected over a three-year period, it continues to make a significant impact within hard-to-reach communities in the area.

As well as learning about successful safety projects from across Ireland, delegates also heard from Dave Shea of the Scottish Community Safety Network around Scotland’s approach to building safer communities and Cormac Russell, Founding Director of Nurture Development, who highlighted the importance

It is hoped that the networking opportunities provided by the conference will lead to mutually beneficial cross-border relationships, nurtured by a shared desire to enhance community safety across the island of Ireland.