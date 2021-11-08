All change at Homeless Aid

A local Church of Ireland minister has become the new chairperson of Drogheda Homeless Aid.

Revd Dr Iain Jamieson was elected at an EGM of the organisation last week to succeed Paul Murphy who is retiring from the position after 11 years but who will be staying on as a member of the board.

Commenting on his election, Dr Jamieson said that he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the board and the hostel through challenging times, and aimed to hold true to DHA’s charitable mission and Christian ethos.

Other members of the board elected to officership were Pat Murphy (Vice-Chairperson), Mary Ann McGlynn (Secretary) and Maria Ward (Treasurer).

In an address at the EGM, Paul Murphy said that Drogheda Homeless Aid, like many other non-government/voluntary organisations, had had a difficult time over the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank a number of people who had made it possible that everyone had come out of the pandemic crisis intact and who had helped to keep the hostel open and operating successfully,” said Mr Murphy. “This includes the 12 voluntary board members, Hostel Manager Maureen Ward, who has recently retired after over six years service and who had led the staff through the difficult pandemic period, Interim Manager Tracy McAuley, staff members of Drogheda Homeless Aid, and CE staff”.

He also thanked Louth and Meath County Councils, the Health Service Executive, and the Government for the generous pandemic payments which helped keep DHA going during the past two years. Mr Murphy said that there was a great history of voluntary service in the town and in that regard he praised his predecessor as chairperson, the late Adrian Smyth.

“We never forget the work also of the founder of DHA, the late Sr Cait Fitzgerald of the Daughters of Charity who did so much work for the vulnerable in our community,” he added.

“With the help of the board, Drogheda Homeless Aid continues to evolve. The hostel at North Strand is currently undergoing a major renovation costing €80,000 which will create improved conditions for both residents and staff.”

He said that, regretfully, DHA could not hold its annual fundraising sleep-out this year but hoped to be back for the Lenten lunches in the New Year.