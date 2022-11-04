All are welcome to Drogheda Tidy Towns appreciation night

Drogheda Tidy Towns is holding a Community Appreciation night on Wednesday November 16th in d Hotel to mark the town’s recent gold medal success at the national awards ceremony.

The local Tidy Towns group is completely voluntary whose mission is to improve the local environment and make Drogheda a better place to live, work and visit.

Each year, Drogheda Tidy Towns on behalf of the people of Drogheda submit an entry for the SuperValu National Tidy Towns Competition. The submission includes the work of all involved in making Drogheda a better place and it truly takes such a major collective effort to be successful.

At the national Tidy Towns awards ceremony in the RDS on Friday 28th October, it was announced that Drogheda retained its gold medal for the 15th year, increasing it points in all 8 judging categories. The adjudicator acknowledged the hard work of the town and noted the evident progress which was achieved.

In 2022, Drogheda Tidy Towns developed a five-year strategic plan. This plan set out a list of tidy town priorities for the next five years. In addition to identifying projects relating to tidiness and litter control, the plan identified numerous projects across the other tidy town competition categories such as projects relating to biodiversity, sustainability, improving the town public realm, public parks, approach roads and open spaces.

Drogheda received negative publicity earlier in the year due with issues highlighted in IBAL reports. It has been amazing the reaction and support of the people of the town to fight back and the commitment from people who give their time selflessly. This together with the ongoing work with other stakeholders including Louth County Council, Drogheda and District Chamber and Love Drogheda BIDs are starting to make a real difference. Cllr Kevin Callan, Chairperson of Drogheda Tidy Towns said "When we all pull together and work together there is no limit to what we can achieve as a community “

In recognition of all this work, Drogheda Tidy Towns is holding a Community Appreciation night on Wednesday, November 16th in the D Hotel.

“This is an opportunity to thank people for their support, to and for Drogheda Tidy Towns and other key stakeholders such as Louth County Council, Drogheda Chamber of Commerce and Love Drogheda BIDS to share details of the ongoing work,” explains Gerry Leydon from Drogheda Tidy Towns.

"Most importantly it is a chance for us to build our community connections and involve more people in these efforts.”

He says the need for an active Tidy Towns community is now more important than ever. “People can get involved in many ways, from participating in our litter picks, adopting a a street in your local area with some friends, family or neighbours, to leading or supporting a project or even joining our committee,” adds Gerry. “ e encourage new and existing volunteers to come along to the D Hotel on Wednesday November 16th for 7.30 pm to meet us and learn more. There is a great opportunity working together to make our wonderful town of Drogheda be the very best it can be”.

More details can be found on https://droghedatidytowns.com/ or on Facebook and Instagram.