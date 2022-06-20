All aboard for cross-border business cruise

Richard Lewis of On Yer Bike enjoying a pint on the cruise of Carlingford Lough

Picture L-R, Paddy Malone, PRO, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Michael Savage, Chairperson, Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council, Julie Gibbons, President, Newry Chamber, Alan Knox, President, Kilkeel Chamber, Michael Gilsenan, South Armagh Business Improvement Group, Mark Kelly, President Warrenpoint Chamber, Michael Gaynor, Dundalk Chamber, Miriam Simon, Drogheda and District Chamber and Paul O’Sullivan, Carlingford Lough Ferry.

It might not be all plain sailing ahead but over 170 representatives from six cross-border business groups left their worries onshore as they got together to enjoy an evening cruise on Carlingford Lough with Carlingford Lough Ferry recently.

The event was a collaboration between Newry, Dundalk, Drogheda, Kilkeel, Newry and Warrenpoint, Burren and Rostrevor Chambers of Commerce and the South Armagh Business Improvement Group. The event was made possible by sponsorship from Louth County Council.

Paddy Malone PRO, welcomed all and pointed to the long cooperation with Warrenpoint Chamber including Dundalk’s submission to the New Island Forum which led in part to the National Development Plan2040 which identified the Drogheda Dundalk Newry axis as “the sixth city” placing us on an equal status as Cork etc.,

He referred to the long collaboration with Newry, which included working with Drogheda and Louth County Council on further developing the M1 CORRIDOR, which he saw as a regional and not county initiative.

This event offered the first opportunity for face-to-face dialogue for some considerable time as their Brexit conference with Newry and our Tourism conference with Drogheda had been online in recent years due to the pandemic.

Miriam Simmons, Vice President Drogheda Chamber , emphasised the tourism potential of the region and welcomed the opportunity to engage with Newry.

Julie Gibbons spoke of the long-standing friendship with Dundalk, and common aim in promoting Gullion Mourne Cooley. She also criticised the attacks on the Northern Ireland Protocol and stated that the overwhelming majority of her members were in favour of the Protocol.

“But on the ground, where it counts, I think if we look around at the businesses attending the cruise and the incredible partnerships we have forged, we are testament to the fact that regardless of the politics, all we want to do is progress, trade with each other and raise our communities’ standard of living,” she said.

Thomas McEvoy on behalf of sponsors Louth County Council welcomed the opportunity of supporting this initiative and the M1 Corridor.

Guest enjoyed food from local Dundalk firm A91 Catering, which featured the world-famous Carlingford Lough Oysters. Guests also sampled drinks from Warrenpoint-based Mourne Mountains Brewery and Newry-based Two Stacks “Dram in a Can” whiskey, whilst Egg Coffee in Crossmaglen supplied donuts.