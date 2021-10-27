Alicia has a ‘hit’ on her hands!

Alicia Raye's new single 'Go Ali Go' is out now.

The newest release from Drogheda-born rap star Alicia Raye has just dropped and she has come out fighting in the video!

‘Go Ali Go’ was released at midnight on Friday 22nd October, available on all DSP’s, and the video premiered on Alicia Ray VEVO youtube channel a short time later.

The catchy tune has hit written all over it , and ‘Go Ali Go’ was written by Alicia and produced by Belfast hip-hop producer Eulogy Beats in 2018.

With vocals reminiscent of Rhianna, the song begins with a smooth chant of Alicia cheering herself on “Go Ali, Go Ali, Go Ali Go”. The themes of these songs are self-motivation and confidence.

"In an industry like music, where competition is rampant especially amongst women, I didn’t want to be consumed by the pressure of comparison and unhealthy competition,” she explains. “Instead I have vowed I would only compete with the person I was yesterday; myself.”

Born Alice Esambe, Alicia is an Afro-Irish singer-songwriter, and rapper also known as “Alicia Taqueilla”. Originally from Cameroon,she moved to in Ireland in 2006. Alicia Raye grew up in a direct provision centre near Drogheda, where she attended both primary and secondary school. Alicia Raye’s love of music grew from an interest in English literature and rap. As she grew, Alicia’s love of rap transitioned to softer melodies and grooves. This artistic growth is what gave rise to her career as a musician. Alicia is currently taking part in a music mentorship programme for NOISE Music funded by South Dublin City Council, helping other youths pursue their dreams and talents.

The video clearly shows Alicia's two egos ; Raye and Taqueilla at a boxing match, both competing to win. Alicia aims to empower women to be strong, sexy and confident in their skin.

She began working with Irish label Trust It Entertainment early 2020 and has since consistently released highly anticipated singles and collaborations that have positioned her as the future of the Urban sound in Ireland. In 2020 Alicia Raye released her debut mixtape ‘Alphabet’ , a collaborative tape with 35 Irish artists. Following on from this Alicia release ‘Nobody 2.0’ featuring some of Ireland's finests rappers such as Smilez , Reggie , Larry Alabi and A92 Dbo Fundz.

