Aldi boost for four Louth charities

The LSCPA were one of four local charities to receive an Aldi grant, pictured are Inspector Fiona Squibb (right) pictured with volunteers Shannon Farrelly, Terry Murray and Deirdre Byrne

Four Louth-based charities and community groups have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the ALDI store teams in County Louth.

Receiving the €500 grants are Louth SPCA, Drogheda Animal Rescue, SOSAD Louth and the Maria Goretti Foundation.

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Louth. The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come.”

Operating four stores in County Louth, ALDI has donated over 76,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €95,000. Aldi partners with 11 innovative Louth food and drink producers, spending over €18 million with them in 2021.