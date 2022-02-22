After 46 years of service, Frank Pentony is set for retirement

Frank Pentony received many well wishes in his retirement at his final Council meeting

Following an exceptional 46 years in service at Louth County Council, Director of Planning Infrastructure and Economic Development, Frank Pentony attended his final council meeting this month.

Mr Pentony will hang his planning boots up and take a back seat, joining the public in witnessing the work of the Council, as he has announced his retirement.

A Drogheda native, he is an avid chess player, with a love for tennis, however, Franks most notable quality is his undying devotion for Drogheda United Football Club.

A one time stalwart of Drogheda Celtic, Frank remained very involved in the Drogheda community.

A son of Stephen and Marie Pentony from Marian Park, Frank was educated at St Mary’s Congress Avenue, followed by what was then St Mary’s CBS.

Frank went on to study computer programming in what was then the Regional Technical College in Dundalk. Applying for jobs in the mid-70s, he saw a vacancy advertised with Kerry County Council and decided to go for it.

At February’s meeting on Monday morning, Frank said he was destined to work in local government as both his parents had careers in the public sector, with his Father working with ESB and his Mother with the Post Office.

He was offered two jobs in 1977, one with Wicklow County Council, and another with the County Louth VEC, opting for Louth and moving to Dundalk.

He then moved to work with Drogheda Corporation in 1978 and was promoted to the position of Assistant Staff Officer in the Housing Planning Section. Further promotions followed and in 1981 he became Staff Officer in Personnel and General Purposes, continuing in that post until 1989 when he applied for and won the position of Senior Staff Officer with Dundalk UDC.

He became Finance Officer, later being upgraded in 1994 to that of Administration Officer with responsibilities for both the Finance and Information Technology Department.

He saw himself appointed as Town Clerk of Dundalk Town Council following the untimely death of Paddy Tierney in March of 1999.

10 years later, he was promoted to the position of Director of Services for Louth County Council.

Concluding Monday’s meeting, congratulations and well wishes were received from elected members.

Drogheda Mayor, James Byrne said, “Frank gave a remarkable 46 years of public service. From working with him over the last three years I found him to be extremely courteous, open and honest in all my dealings with him.”

"You could see he commanded great respect. He will be missed in the Council Chamber and will be a big loss to his colleagues.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Joanna Byrne tied in her well wishes with Drogheda’s recent win of the Jim Malone Cup, beating Dundalk 2-1 at Oriel Park for the first time in eight years, adding that this was a great feat to have in Drogheda and which Mr Pentony would appreciate. She wished Mr Pentony well in his retirement, saying she looks forward to seeing him having more time “to enjoy the good run the Drogs are on at the moment.”

Fianna Fail Cllr Emma Coffey wished Frank well in his retirement from all of the Fianna Fail Group. She said from her own perspective “meetings will be quiet without his healthy debates.”

Cllr Coffey described Mr Pentony as a baptism of fire, with a “wealth of experience ducking and diving questions.”

Cllr Kevin Meenan, who has worked alongside Frank since he was first elected in 1999 when he was in the old Dundalk town council, said he found him very easy to get on with, very obliging and very generous with his time and advice, and he will be a big loss to Louth County Council.

Cllr Dolores Minogue said she always found Frank to be kind and helpful, especially during her term as Cathaoirleach. “He will be greatly missed within the council among his colleagues and elected members.”