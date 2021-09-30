Affordable housing re-imagined: Couple turning shipping containers into three-bed turn-key homes for less than 75k

A recession made up Berni Moore’s mind to leave her hometown after finishing school and more than three decades later, after a lot of travelling in the meantime, the Covid pandemic halted plans to return to foreign parts.

However, a combination of those occurrences has in a way left the Dundalk woman about to launch what she and her partner hope will be a successful business.

GTL Container Homes in Kilkerley will open its showhouse over the October Bank Holiday weekend when everyone will be able to see what it’s like to live in a 40ft shipping container!

But back to the beginning.

Her accent provides no clue that Berni is originally from Beechmount Drive.

‘I went to the Redeemer and then the Louis. All my family is here, so I’m a real ‘townie’,’ says Berni.

‘I was the renegade that went away for 25 years and came back,’ she jokes.

What prompted her departure in the first place was the recession that gripped the country in the ‘Eighties.

‘I left Ireland in 1988 when I Ieft school. There wasn’t really anything here.

‘I went to London. Luckily my mum had sent me to typing school, so I went on a Saturday, and walked into a job on the Monday,’ Bernie recalls.

‘I studied in London, then I moved to New Zealand and then to Australia.’

She holds dual citizenship, Ireland and New Zealand, and on her travels met partner James O’Kane from Magherafelt in Co. Derry.

‘I’ve lived in Australia and New Zealand for the last 25 years. We were actually going back to New Zealand to bring the business model there when the pandemic happened.’

The business model in question is the afore-mentioned container home.

‘James had built his own shipping container home, so we talked about it, and it expanded into a business.

‘We thought while we are waiting (as a result of the outbreak of Covid), why not build here?

‘We thought we would see how the market in Ireland would cope with it and we’ve got great interest so far,’ Berni points out, adding the plan now is to stay.

That interest extends beyond Ireland, to France and Germany.

James O'Kane and Berni Moore. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Whatsapp James O'Kane and Berni Moore. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

‘There are just two of us in the business. We are self-funding at the moment.

‘We have built two shipping container homes. We are looking at selling turnkey, so you pretty much walk in with your suitcases.

‘They look like a high-end one-bedroom apartment. That’s the sort of style of living we are looking at.’

Berni and James are basically transforming 40ft shipping containers.

GTL stands for Green Tardis Living, so GTL Container Homes, as Berni points out how the name came about.

‘We have good interest. We want to wait to the open house to take firm orders, but we have four or five in the pipeline.

‘You can’t really visualise it - people think caravan or mobile home - until you’ve actually seen it.’

A website is in the process of being built. Berni says all the interest has come from Instagram which is the best place to see the process. ‘If you can drive a 40-ft lorry to your property we can deliver a completed house,’ she declares.

‘Most people who are looking at ordering are on rural properties, a family farm or have a big garden.’

The interior of a GTL Container Home.. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Whatsapp The interior of a GTL Container Home.. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Contained living: What’s in the box...

A GTL container home comes completely fitted out with a price tag of €59,950 for a one-bed 40ft.

‘We had to do a lot of research to look at the best use of space,’ Berni says.

She describes the kitchen as probably bigger than most one-bedroom apartments in Dublin.

‘It’s fitted with washing machine, fridge freezer, oven. Even your toaster and kettle are provided!

‘We’ve got a sofa bed in the living area with storage underneath. We have a walk-through to a closed good-sized bathroom.’

Built-in wardrobes form part of the bedroom which has a built-in hydraulic lift king size bed with storage underneath.

The homes are constructed off site and delivered to ‘pretty much anywhere a 40ft can go’.

And there is a quick turnaround with a one-bedroom 40ft taking five weeks to finish.

There are add-on options. Berni explains two customers want an extra bedroom while another wants two additional bedrooms. In both instances this will mean adding a 20ft container.

She says for a three-bed the cost is under €75,000.

GTL Container Homes can be found in Kilkerley, Eircode A91 Y8 NR.