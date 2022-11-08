Advert for rental property in Drogheda proposed to pack 22 tenants into a four-bedroom semi-detached house

The owner of a Drogheda house posted for rent on Daft.ie was planning to squeeze 22 people into a four-bedroom semi-detached property.

The ad, which has since been removed, proposed to charge each tenant €500 per month, which would amount to a total monthly rent of €11,000..

The post, which gained a huge amount of attention on Twitter, showed multiple bunk beds in the four bedrooms and was listed as a shared bedroom and shared bathroom dwelling

The ad text revealed that a deposit wasn’t required and set out how the rooms would be configured. “Since it does not require a deposit, you have to pay your rent before you move and there is no refund. I have four shared rooms for four people room and also three shared rooms for two people room.”

The house which was recently sold for €275,000 in an online auction in July on the website BidX1 is a semi detached three bedroom house, with a one bedroom apartment to the side.

The property is occupied under terms unknown and is not currently registered with the Residential Tenancy Board, according to the online registry.

When contacted about the advert, a spokesperson for Louth County Council said, “Louth County Council would have no control over the advertising of private rental dwellings.

"Once a property is let there is a requirement for the landlord to register with the Residential Tenancies Board within one month. Louth County Council may then be requested to carry out a PRTB inspection to ensure the property meets minimum standards under the Housing (Standards for Rented Housing) Regulations.

“Rules regarding the setting of rents, increasing rents and including in rent pressure zone areas are governed by the Residential Tenancies Board.”

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is a public body set up to support and develop a well-functioning rental housing sector. Their role is to regulate the rental sector, providing information to inform rental policy, maintaining a national register of tenancies, resolving disputes between landlords and tenants, initiating an investigation into Improper Conduct by a landlord and providing information to the public to ensure tenancies run smoothly and no issues arise.

While the RTB cannot comment on individual cases, ongoing investigations or specific cases, a spokesperson said, "The issue of overcrowding does not come under the remit of the Residential Tenancies Board. The enforcement of Minimum Standards for rental accommodation is dealt with by the various Local Authorities. Any instances of overcrowding or sub-standard accommodation should be reported to the relevant local authority as soon as possible. Local authorities through environmental health officers can then arrange an inspection of a rented dwelling.

“Where a tenant believes that the dwelling is substandard, they can contact their Local Authority and request that an inspection be carried out. Any subsequent enforcement, arising from the inspection, against a landlord who fails to comply with the Housing (Standards for Rented Housing) Regulations is a matter for the Local Authorities.”

Additionally, the issue of registration compliance is a core function of the RTB, maintaining the register of tenancies. ​

"All tenancies that fall within the remit of the RTB must be registered within one month of the tenancy commencing. We expect all landlords to comply with this responsibility.

“The RTB is committed to a proactive and responsive regulatory approach in the public interest. We take deliberate and continuing non-compliance seriously. The RTB makes every effort to inform landlords of their obligations to register and to renew their tenancies. Recognising that the vast majority of landlords (and their agents) comply voluntarily with their obligations, the RTB aims to invoke formal compliance action in those cases where this is in the public interest, and where other approaches have clearly failed.

“The RTB has a range of sanctioning and prosecution powers which may be invoked in the context of non-registration of tenancies. Deliberately failing to register a tenancy is a criminal offence and also constitutes ‘improper conduct’ under the law. A prosecution through the District Court can lead to a conviction, a fine and/or imprisonment while a formal finding of “improper conduct” can lead to the imposition of a civil sanction in the form of a financial penalty.

Labour TD, Ged Nash said, “If the ad that was pulled from daft.ie is correct, this is outrageous behaviour by a property owner who simply wants to make wads of cash off the backs of people during a housing supply crisis.

“The Property Registration Authority’s register shows that the house was bought for €275,000 in an online auction in July.

“The house is not, as of the 6th November, registered with the Residential Tenancy Board according to the online registry.

“Overcrowding of rental accommodation is a major issue and is becoming a bigger problem as the housing crisis worsens.

“Astonishingly Irish law does not define overcrowding but the 1966 Housing Act empowers the Council to assess the property and impose maximum occupancy numbers on a private-rented property. That’s what the Council will be asked to do, alongside fire safety checks.

“In fact back in 2018 Fianna Fáil in opposition brought forward a Bill to define it and to sanction landlords where breaches were found. Since they entered government, they have done nothing to progress this.

“It is unclear at this stage if there are any tenants currently in the property, and having been contacted by dozens of people about this issue, I have contacted Louth County Council to bring this matter to their attention.

“If it is a case that the owner is intent on organising hostel or dormitory-type accommodation then they would have to apply to Louth County Council for permission and for a change of use of what is a standard, extended family home.”