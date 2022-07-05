Louth

Addiction/mental health services needed to prevent more attacks on women in Drogheda

Joseph McArdle moments after he carried out his attack

Alison Comyn

The sentencing of a 32-year-old Grangebellew man for a serious sexual assault on a woman in 2020 to four years in prison has been welcomed locally, however, Mayor Michelle Hall feels this is an opportune time to improve mental health and addiction services in the town.

Joseph McArdle jumped on a woman who was out running by the River Boyne in a broad-daylight attack on July 26th 2020, and was sentenced to five years in prison, with the last 18 months suspended.

