Acclaimed one man show about Oscar Wilde comes to An Tain Arts Centre

Will Govan plays Oscar Wilde in 'Drink is the Curse of the Working Classes'

When Will Govan steps onto the stage of An Tain Arts Centre to play Oscar Wilde in ‘Drink is the Curse of the Working Classes’ he will be standing where the famous writer stood in January 1884.

The play by Neil Titley is in Paris in 1898 when Wilde’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worst and his days of being applauded as a genius are behind him.

He has only recently come out of prison and his health and finances are ailing.

The play draws on Wilde’s letters, essays and anecdotes to bring this literary genius to life in a 60-minute performance which will appeal as much to those who know little about the man as it will to those who admire his work.

The play has been performed by its author in hundreds of venues across the world, including the USA, Canada, India, Hong Kong, Uruguay, Zimbabwe, Bahrain and Ethiopia, before retiring in 2017.

It hasn’t been performed in Ireland since Titley toured here about twenty years so Govan asked him if he could revive it.

Now based in Co Cavan, Govan is a visual artist and co-founder of The Moth, along with his wife Rebecca O’Connor.

After a hiatus of seven years, in which he interviewed the likes of Colm Tobin, Sally Rooney and Anne Enright for The Moth magazine, he is returning to his first love, reviving the award-winning Moth Productions theatre company to take on the role of Oscar Wilde.