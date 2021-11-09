ABP staff first ever charity abseil

Taking part in the first ever abseil from Generators Skyview Tower to raise vital funds for The Ronald McDonald House. (L:R) - Maire Kellet, Noreen Walsh, Amanda Carroll and Aideen Burke.

Ardee-based company ABP was proud to take part in the first-ever abseil event from Generators Skyview Tower on Friday October 29th to raise vital funds for The Ronald McDonald House. Four brave employees from ABP took part in the challenge and have raised over €4,000 as part of the fundraiser initiative.

Congratulations go to Amanda Carroll, Ardee, Co.Louth and Maire Kellet, Castleblayney, Co.Monaghan from ABP’s head office in Ardee, alongside Aideen Burke Whitegate, Co. Clare and Noreen Walsh, Cahir, Co. Tipperary from ABP Cahir who all climbed 244 winding steps (16 flights of steps) to descend 190 feet onto Smithfield Square.

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and are hospitalised or undergoing medical treatment at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.