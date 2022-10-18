Abi’s winning streak continues as she presents €5,104 after swim

Clogherhead’s super swimmer Abi McNamara was welcomed back with open arms recently to the Clogherhead RNLI lifeboat station, where she presented volunteers with a cheque for €5,104.

The money was raised through generous donations as a result of her record breaking 8-hour 23-minute continuous sea swim over the ultra-marathon distance of 27.5km from Gyles Quay to Port Oriel, Clogherhead on the 12th July this year.

This was a tremendous feat for a 16-year-old. The swim was later ratified by the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association and entered into the ILDSA records.

Abi and her family wish to give a big shout to all the supporters who donated to raise this fantastic sum of money for the local Lifeboat Station in support of the volunteers for everything they do in saving lives at sea,

They send their heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the local community and swimming community who took the time to come out on the day of swim to patiently welcome Abi home. Abi was so humbled by this community showing and is surely a memory for life. Abi wishes also to thank the Port Oriel Swim sponsors for their generosity namely. Oriel Sea Salt, Clogherhead, Clogherhead Fisherman's Co-op, Best Wear, Shop St., Drogheda suppliers of Infinity Channel Swimming Port Oriel Team kit, Moore's Caravan Park, Ganderstown, Flynn's Boutique Hotel, Termonfeckin, The Irish Medium, Infinity Channel Swimming, Clogherhead Post Office and Greenman Barbers, Drogheda.

A Special word of thanks to. Infinity Channel Swimming escort boat crew Jacqueline, Barry & Milo for without their expertise, encouragement & support this swim would not have been possible. ‘If you can see it you can swim it’ and Padraig Rath Clogherhead RNLI, who tirelessly worked the fundraiser for a year from initial proposal while all the while supporting Abi to achieve her dream swim in local waters as an advocate of the RNLI ‘Respect the Water’ campaign.

The volunteers at Clogherhead RNLI are very impressed with Abi's effort and commend her highly, wishing her all the best in her Leaving Cert in 2023 and all her sporting endeavours into the future.

And the good news continues for Abi, as she has been shortlisted for the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association Awards 2022 in two award categories: ILDSA Junior Female Swimmer of the Year 2022 ( aged under 19yrs awarded for swim achievements in open water during 2022) and ILDSA Sheena Patterson Spirit of Open Water Swimming Award (awarded to the person who brings out the most joy to the sport and/or brings out the best in others. This might go for sportsmanship ,raising money for charity etc).

The winner will be announced on November 19th in Park Hotel in Mullingar this year.

Also recently, on Saturday October 1st, Abi was awarded the Leinster Open Sea Female Swimmer of the Year under 25yrs bringing this award to Louth for the first time.