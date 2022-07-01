Abi’s 22km challange to raise funds for Clogherhead RNLI

16-year-old open water swimmer Abi Mc Namara from Clogherhead is preparing to take on her biggest challenge yet; swimming the 22kms from Gyles Quay to her home port.

Abi is a very talented open water swimmer and was the first junior to successfully complete the Marathon Swim Qualifier 2022 in Carlingford Lough, a continuous sea swim of six hours! She is the current Irish Long Distance Swimming Association (ILDSA) Junior Female Swimmer of the Year (U19yrs)

This July, Abi is taking on a new challenge, The Infinity Channel Swimming 'Port Oriel Swim' with the aim to become the first junior swimmer to attempt and hopefully successfully complete this swim....a total distance of approximately 22 kms!

If that wasn’t enough, she is also doing the swim to raise vital funds for the Clogherhead RNLI, an organisation close to her heart.

“We at Clogherhead RNLI fully support Abi with her new challenge. She is a firm advocate of RNLI's Respect The Water campaign and early on she identified this swim as a fundraiser for Clogherhead RNLI supporting all our volunteers do to keep people safe at sea,” says Robin Barnes of the local RNLI branch.

“By supporting this fundraiser you are also encouraging this talented local 16 year old girl to realise another of her dreams”!

Abi Mc Namara is driven to take on new challenges that push her limits which is supported all the way by the Infinity Peak Performance and Infinity Channel Swimming.

For the ‘Port Oriel Swim’ attempt, Abi identified this swim early on as a fundraiser for RNLI in support of this charity and volunteers for all they do to keep everyone safe at sea every day all year round no matter what the weather /sea conditions and as an opportunity to promote Water Safety awareness.

Abi's 'Port Oriel Swim' attempt is generously supported by local business and Individual Sponsorship which ensures all proceeds raised during the fundraiser will go directly to Clogherhead RNLI.

Please donate what you can on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abis-22kportorielswim