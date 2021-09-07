AAEX celebrates 5th anniversary with art event in Dundalk’s St Helena Park

The AAEX (Art as Exchange) artists collective will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a 3-day art event at St. Helena Park later this month.

The celebration will start on Friday September 17thSeptember, Culture Night, with a performance of poetry, prose and song alongside an exhibition of artworks, showcasing the outcome of a recent collaboration with the Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group (MOPOSOGS) in which AAEX artists responded to texts by the writers and vice versa.

The much-loved AAEX Flamingo will make an appearance again alongside the AAEX Block Puzzle, featured at the recent SEEK festival. There will be an interactive installation at the park, supported by Creative Ireland, highlighting language and cultural diversity within the group and among the visitors, as well as a variety of art installations. There will also be workshops and demonstrations for all ages, many focusing on making art from found objects or re-used materials. And the Creative Spark Print Studio will be there with their new mobile pop-up print studio, the Pedal Press.

AAEX, supported by Creative Spark, was founded in September 2016 with a call out to find local artists interested in forming a platform for collaboration and engaged public art with a community focus.

“To begin with we would have been very happy, just to find likeminded people to meet up with socially, exchange ideas and maybe do something practical together every now and then”, says initiator and chair of AAEX, Bernhard Gaul, “but straight away we had 13 members who wanted to meet and work together in a quite committed and regular fashion.

There are now 40 members in the collective and they have taken part in many internal and public arts projects. Highlights include a large scale collaborative mural off Park Street and a postcard project , their first group exhibition at the Long Walk Shopping Centre, off-site exhibitions in Dundalk, workshops with the Toberona Youth Club, the Mother and Toddler Group at the Craobh Rua Community House (Youth Work Ireland) and the Deehub Youth Centre in Ardee. They have also taken part in the Drogheda Arts Festival and Dundalk’s SEEK Festivals.

“It is very fitting that our 5-year celebration should take place in the park”, says co-founder and AAEX member Úna Curley. “My own arts practice and other members’ uses natural materials or is inspired by nature. We are all striving to be more sustainable and have been pressing for a public participatory event that explores not only natural materials but also found objects and discarded materials for quite some time. There is a big focus on process art and the act of making which stimulates creativity and spontaneity. We were very close to realising this last year, but then had to postpone due to COVID. That the event now coincides with our 5-year anniversary and reopening after COVID is an added bonus. We are really looking forward to it and hope many will come to enjoy it with us.”

Participating artists: Aileen Durkan, Ann Marie Savage, Bernhard Gaul, Caoimhe O’Dwyer, Caroline Duffy, Catherine McCourt, Ciara Agnew, Claire McAteer, Elina Kodolina, Geraldine Martin, Grainne Murphy, Heather Cassidy, Ilona Cigirova, Jean Marshall, Jebun Nahar, Jenny Slater, John Moloney, Julie Corcoran, Mariana Clemente, Michael Stafford, Niamh O’Connor, Omin, Petra Berntsson, Samantha Brown, Sinead McCourt, Susan Farrelly, Tracy Fry and Úna Curley as well as MOPOSOGS members Andy Hogg, Angela McCrossan, Ciarán Redmond, Dara MacGabhann, Denis O'Higgins, Dez Murphy, Enda Reilly, John Nutley, Josephine Higgins, Miffy Hoad, Packie McDonald, Roseanna Myles, Seán Fegan, Seán Ó Roideáin and Seán O'Martin.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

" We are looking forward to share this celebration with the public at St. Helena Park and are delighted to have received support for this by Create Louth and the Dundalk Credit Union,” added Bernhard