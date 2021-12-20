Louth

A step too far: Local venues shut doors due to latest restrictions

McHugh's Venue on the Chord Road has decided to shut its doors temporarily over the festive season due to restrictions. Expand

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

The LOVE Drogheda BIDs group is calling for Government support for hospitality staff impacted by the sudden change in arrangements until January 30th.

Local businesses have been left reeling at the 8pm closing time, with many such as McHugh’s Venue and the Trinity Quarter making the painful decision to shut up shop rather than bring forward event times.

