A step too far: Local venues shut doors due to latest restrictions

The LOVE Drogheda BIDs group is calling for Government support for hospitality staff impacted by the sudden change in arrangements until January 30th.

Local businesses have been left reeling at the 8pm closing time, with many such as McHugh’s Venue and the Trinity Quarter making the painful decision to shut up shop rather than bring forward event times.

"We are urging the Government to have in place administrative capacity to assist in ensuring that all employees impacted by today's new restrictions on hospitality are supported over Christmas and into the New Year,” said Love Drogheda CEO Trevor Connolly. “We have been working to retain local spending in the town through the Love Drogheda GIFT Card, and in December we recorded sales of approximately €90,000.”

McHugh’s venue would have been packed with revellers enjoying live music over the festive period and instead will be empty.

“We have weighed up the pros and cons of the situation and have come to the sad conclusion that we have to temporarily close our doors,” says owner TP McHugh. “We have jumped through the many hoops that have been placed before us this last while and done it all mostly with a smile but this last act has become a test too far. By shortening the hours it creates a narrow window whereby the pub would be packed and thus increasing the danger to health. If attendance numbers in the bar were low, it still creates the awkward moment of saying 'last orders' just as the craic gets going. Basically, a no-win situation”.

Jason Gorman from the Trinity Quarter has also been forced to close the doors.

“Every step asked of us over the last two years we have complied with and tried to embrace and make work from three closure orders, educed capacity, outdoors only, no counter service then allowed counter service to no counter service again,” he says.

“But unfortunately this time it’s asking too much of me, my family, my extended family of staff and customers to run under these guidelines. I’m a night time venue where people go to eat, drink and be merry so I’m not asking people to come out at 2pm or after in the day. I throw parties at night and will continue to do so once our government can finally get their shit together and put an actual long term strategy in place for our industry to actually get back to what we do best”.